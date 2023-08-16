Nigeria working within ECOWAS framework not fighting Niger – DG NIIA

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, NIIA Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, yesterday, said that Nigeria is working within the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS framework.

This is even as he assured Nigerians that the Nigerian Nation is not fighting Niger.

He said these at the Wilson and Yinka Badejo Foundation, WYBF16th Annual Lecture and Scholarship Awards held at the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs. NIIA

Meanwhile, 56 students from various Universities and Higher Institutions of learning in Nigeria were given scholarship.

Osaghae who doubled as Chairman of the lecture, said: “Nigeria is a law abiding nation that would want to hold its own country together. The Nation is not fighting Niger. All it is doing is within the framework of ECOWAS agenda and that of the United Nations.

In his keynote, Chairman, Hailah Open-Door Group, Dr. Osaren Emokpae, lamented that Nigeria ranked 30th among the wealthiest nations in the world but has nothing to show for it.

Emokpae in his paper titled: “Negotiating a Fairer Nigeria” cried further that Nigeria is a wealthy country but unfortunately, the wealth of the nation is just circulating among few people who have cloned the wealth of the country for personal gains.

He said: “Nigeria should also go back to Parliamentarian system of government where Nigerians will have direct access to the Prime Minister like Great Britain where the Prime Minister can be taken up on any issue.”