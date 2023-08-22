Nigeria will be recognized as giant of Africa if… – Ishaq Salako

….It wont be business as usual – Ishaq Salako

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The newly appointed State Minister of Environment, Ishaq Salako has said Nigeria can be recognized as the giant of Africa if the environmental sector is able to harness it’s potential.

He said this during a press briefing, after he assumed office as the Minister of State for Environment.

Vanguard gathered that Salako was among the 45 ministers inaugurated by the President, Asiwaju Tinubu on Tuesday in Abuja.

While emphasizing on the need for Research, Salako said that all departments must be up and doing, adding that his tenure as minister will not be business as usual.

He said, “it is my pleasure to be here, however for those who may have listened to perhaps during the screening exercise, I have always maintained that Nigeria is a very great nation, it is a gift to Africa and we all have the responsibility to ensure that the full potential of Nigeria is made for everybody to see.

“They call us the giant of Africa but we all know that in reality, we are not properly sitting on the seat of a giant, and we are not properly as a giant; therefore our responsibility as Ministry of Environment is to ensure that if not in any other sector, in the environmental sector, we will demonstrate that Nigeria is truly a giant.

“We have a responsibility that our environment is kept in a responsible manner, so those who are coming behind us will have something to meet. As a public health physician, I know the importance of the environment, I have some knowledge of the environment and I strongly believe that you are all going to cooperate with me to ensure that we deliver on the mandate of Mr. President in the environmental sector.

“I am going to be tasking all of us, it is not going to be business as usual, the research department is the basis of evidence, so I hope the department will be up and doing; every department is important and every staff is important, so we must play as a team; i operate an open door policy from the lowest to the highest, feel free to approach me, feel free to make suggestions, feel free to even critique whatever i do because nobody is a full depository of knowledge.” Salako said.