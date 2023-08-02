Nigeria vs England: Why Super Falcons face tough test against James’ Lionesses

SBy Adegboyega Adeleye

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will face European champions, England in the round of 16 at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The round of 16 clash is slated for Monday, August 7th, 2023 at 8.30 am in Brisbane, Australia.

The nine-time African champions became the first African team to qualify for the round of 16 and finished runners-up in Group B of the competition after a goalless draw with Republic of Ireland on Monday.

The clash will be a tough test for the Randy Waldrum-led side after the Lionesses trounced China 1-6 to confirm the matchup, equaling England’s biggest-ever World Cup victory and booking them the top spot in Group D.

Chelsea forward, Lauren James has been stellar throughout the tournament, scoring three goals in the last two games. The Falcons’ defense must be wary of her attacking prospects.

James scored two sensational goals, had another stunning finish ruled out by VAR, and assisted three more as the Chelsea star forward produced another stunning individual performance to be named player of the match for the second successive game.

The 21-year-old scored her third goal of the tournament and became only the third player on record (since 2011) to be directly involved in five goals in a Women’s World Cup game.

When asked about the upcoming tie against nine-time African champions Nigeria, James said it would be a tough game: “It’ll be very tough. Teams are catching up with each other. It’ll be a difficult game.”

She added: “It’s what dreams are made of. Happy for the team; everyone is buzzing. We are looking forward to the next round,”

“I felt free. Whether I’m on the wing or in the middle, I’m happy to be playing and contributing to goals.”

Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, and Rachel Daly also registered their names on the scoresheet for England as Georgia Stanway, Alex Greenwood, Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright, Niamh Charles, Jess Carter, and goalkeeper Mary Eaps also performed well for manager Sarina Wiegman setup without injured midfielder Keira Walsh.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria should be wary of the aforementioned attacking prospects as well as the impressive and compact Lionesses setup.

England finished as winners of Group D with nine points ahead of Denmark with six points to come second on the log.

Falcons ready for tough test against England

Falcons avoided defeat in all three group-stage matches for the first time in history, with a win and two draws.

Australia topped the group with six points, the Super Falcons finished second with five points (a point behind) ahead of Canada with four points in third, with Ireland bottom with one point.

An impressive Nigeria side forced Olympic champions, Canada to a goalless draw in the opening match, won in convincing fashion by stunning co-hosts Australia 3-2, and sealed a place in the next round after a goalless draw with debutants Republic of Ireland.

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie remained calm as ever to fend off targets, particularly a strike by Katie McCabe in the 5th minute.

Osinachi Ohale and Blessing Demehin were resolute at the center of the defense and the duo shielded Nnadozie perfectly. However, the round of 16 clash against the European champions would be a tougher test.

The Falcons must improve their gameplay in the next-round tie against England after a defensive performance to earn a 0-0 draw against the Republic of Ireland.

The Randy Waldrum-led side was largely defensive in the last game vs Ireland and the team must also improve their offensive gameplay to seal a win against England.

Tony Payne, Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, Uchenna Kanu, Monday Gift, Francessca Ordega, Michelle Alozie, and Ashleigh Plumptre, are key figures in the attacking strides of the Nigerian team.

Asisat Oshoala is the star to watch as the Barcelona forward would seek to score more goals and set more records after an impressive performance against Australia.

Oshoala scored the winning goal in the 3-2 win and made history as the first Nigerian and first female African player to score at three different editions of the FIFA World Cup.

Similarly, in the last game, the best attempt for the Falcons was from striker Asisat Oshoala in the 14th minute whose shot went wide.

Oshoala connected to a lovely pass from Uchenna Kanu with a fantastic first touch but her shot was misplaced as it flew past the left post.

Antionette (Tony) Oyedupe Payne was superb as her fine runs, dribbles, turns, and passes were decisive in the offensive prospects of the Falcons.

Payne was a joy to behold as she created a nice transition from midfield to attack.

She fired wide from 25 yards a few minutes before half-time and also came close to scoring, as well.

Michelle Alozie and Ashleigh Plumptre were also superb as they led the defense firmly alongside fine attacking runs.

Alozie was impressive and outstanding as ever. She connected perfectly with the attack by firing stellar crosses and making a plethora of superb runs.

Rasheedat Ajibade and Uchenna Kanu were stellar in attack as Asisat Oshoala also made an impressive mark before she was replaced in the second half.

Uchenna Kanu came close to scoring in the second half but the strike hit the crossbar.

Rasheedat Ajibade produced another impressive performance after registering an assist in the win against Australia.

Monday Gift came on in the second half and her superb and creative solo run almost secured the win for the Falcons in the final minutes.

Ifeoma Onumonu is another viable attacking option for the Falcons’ matchup with England as she would be instrumental in the offensive strategy and setup of the team.

Nigeria hope to set more records

A win for Nigeria against England will ensure the Falcons equal their best-ever finish at the Women’s World Cup by reaching the quarter-final for the first time since 1999.

This is the third time the Falcons will progress from the group stage.

Nigeria became the first African team to keep two clean sheets at the Women’s World Cup.

Oshoala scored the winning goal in the 3-2 win against Australia and made history as the first Nigerian and first female African player to score at three different editions of the FIFA World Cup.

22-year-old Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has been impressive throughout the tournament, saving a decisive penalty in the first game against Canada.

Nnadozie became the first African woman goalkeeper to keep two clean sheets at the same FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament.

She now has three clean sheets in six FIFA World Cup appearances, more than Nigerian legends Peter Rufai and Vincent Enyeama.

40-year-old Onome Ebi also became the first African to play at six FIFA World Cups.