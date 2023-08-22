Nigeria to host West Africa healthcare expo, confab

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa, edited by Sola Ogundipe

The organiser of Medic West Africa Exhibition and Conference has said that Nigeria would host the 2023 edition, a gathering of healthcare trade professionals in West Africa on September 26 to 28, 2023 in Lagos.

Informa Markets will host the 2023 West Africa Healthcare and Laboratory Expo, featuring over 150 companies and 4500 healthcare professionals from 32 countries. The event, celebrating Medic West Africa’s 10th anniversary, will also launch Medlab West Africa in partnership with MLSCN, supported by trade associations, government agencies, and industry partners.

Coleman said: “Whilst governments have made significant investments to improve healthcare infrastructure and expand access to medical facilities. Medic West Africa is instrumental in driving the progression of the healthcare industry by creating a conducive environment for businesses and stakeholders to connect, discourse, and explore the latest healthcare advancements in healthcare technology and solutions.

“We are also very excited about the launch of Medlab West Africa, alongside the 2023 Medic West Africa event. After 20 years of being a successful global event brand, Medlab will be the one-stop event where innovation, collaboration, and growth converge to shape the future of the laboratory industry in West Africa.

“It will foster connections within the medical laboratory community, making it the region’s largest multi-disciplinary laboratory congress and exhibition”, he said.

The 2022 event, which attracted 3,260 healthcare professionals from 84 countries and generated $30 million in business deals, aims to bridge the gap in shaping the region’s healthcare landscape.

“The upcoming Medic West Africa conferences will include sessions presented by notable organizations such as the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, the Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners, and the Society for Quality in Health Care in Nigeria,” he said.

The three-day event will showcase medical equipment, disposables, IT systems, and healthcare infrastructure, with clinical and business seminars, leadership conferences, imaging workshops, and a women-in-healthcare luncheon.

On his part, Registrar/Chief Executive, Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria, MLSCN Dr Tosan Erhabor, said: “As a regulator, the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria is committed to strengthening health laboratory systems and professional practice for quality services.”

The company has developed a quality tripod for service delivery and is partnering with Medic West Africa to launch Medlabas, a platform for dialogue and promoting accurate medical laboratory test results. They aim to enrich the conference’s scientific programme.