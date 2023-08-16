Nigeria to host Catholic communications assembly for Africa

By Dickson Omobola

THE Pan African Episcopal Committee for Social Communications, CEPACS, yesterday, disclosed that its 50th anniversary, which will be held in Lagos, will feature Bishops and communication experts across Africa.

President of CEPACS and Bishop of Oyo Diocese, Most Rev. Emmanuel Badejo, said the event, which is scheduled to hold between November 18 and 21, 2023, will be attended by the Bishop Chairmen from each region of Africa and the Standing Committee of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar, SECAM.

On his part, the Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Martins, who backed the conference, said: “We are happy that CEPACS has chosen Lagos as the venue for their 50th-anniversary celebration. By the grace of God, with the quality of personalities serving on the LOC, and with the support of the entire people of God in the Archdiocese, I believe that the event shall be a resounding success.”

The Thanksgiving/opening Mass will take place at The Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos and will be broadcast live.

To ensure a hitch-free 50th celebration, Bishop Emmanuel Badejo, who chairs the Continental Organising Committee recently constituted a Local Organising Committee in Lagos.

The Committee is headed by the Founder/Chairman of Lumen Christi Television Network, Sir Robert Olagunju, while a renowned Chartered Accountant, Mr John I. Nejoh is to serve as Secretary.