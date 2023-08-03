Nigeria sends troops to ECOWAS stabilization mission in Republic of Guinea Bissau

…Ambassador charges Contingent to uphold Nigeria’s greatness in carrying out mandate

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Ambassador to Guinea Bissau and Cape Verde, Mr John James Usanga has charged the Nigerian Contingent of the ECOWAS Stabilization Support Mission in the Republic of Guinea Bissau (ESSMGB) to uphold Nigeria’s greatness while in the mission.

Mr Usanga made the statement during his visit to the Nigerian Contingent Camp in Bissau.

Addressing the troops, Ambassador Usanga described Nigeria’s contribution to ECOWAS as being anchored on ECOWAS’ zero tolerance for unconstitutional change of government.

He reminded the contingent of their specific mandate in Guinea Bissau of assisting the National Defence and Security Forces of Guinea Bissau in stabilizing the country.

He also noted the tremendous appreciation of the Guinean people of Nigeria’s assistance to their country not only on security but also for the services of the Nigerian team of medical volunteers.

He further pledged Nigerian Embassy’s support to the Nigerian Contingent and other Nigerians residing in Guinea Bissau.

While appreciating the Ambassador, the Force Commander ESSMGB Brigadier General Al-Hassan Grema noted the effort of the Embassy for the successful rotation of Nigerian troops recently.

He reminded the troops of the task ahead and urged them to operate within the rules guiding the mission.

Earlier, the Nigerian Contingent commander Lieutenant Colonel Olufisola Ishola briefed the Ambassador on the activities of the Contingent and solicited continuous support from the Nigerian Embassy.