Nigeria ranks 4th in world’s population of medical doctors

Professor Kanu Nkanginieme, a Professor of Paediatrics from the University of Port Harcourt, says Nigeria ranks fourth in the world’s population of medical doctors.

Nkanginieme stated this in his paper presentation at the Theophilus Oladipo-Ogunlesi Memorial Lecture 2023, organised at the 17th Annual Scientific Conference and All Fellows’ Congress (ASCAF), on Thursday in Ilorin.

The association is a body of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria.

His paper presentation was entitled: “Paradigm Shifts in 21st Century Nigerian Medical Education”.

The Consultant Paediatrician observed that despite the ranking of medical professionals that the country produces, there are contradictions that continued to plague the country.

He, however, advised on the need to begin to “exploit our potential to contribute and impact the country positively, rather than just vendor from developments in the practice, training and evaluation of medicine in today’s world.”

The expert observed that some of the national and institutional debatable contradictions in the country include primary healthcare centres lacking enough doctors and yet we export many.

“State General Hospitals are understaffed while Federal Medical Centres are overstaffed.

“Medical consumable items get out of stocks, citizens medical out of pockets spending rises,” he lamented.

Nkanginieme advocated for paradigm shift of teacher centeredness to self directed, self motivated learner centredness.

According to him, there should be shift from traditional clinical postings without any specific outcome audit, to structured and quantified clinical cognition and performance skills module, with specific, individual, trainee and trainer responsibility and accountability.

He also advised on shift from use of hours of lectures and practicals in credit units assignment to courses, to use of hours of self study and serial verification of cognition and performance skills proficiency.

He added that this will be in clinical practice modules, and in quantification of medical course credit unit.

Nkanginieme warns that “we cannot allow weak medical students to drive medical education in Nigeria.

“Because medicine involves human life, whenever learning is seen to have not occurred, complete remediation and verification of learning are called for rather than carryover.

“A clause should accommodate complete remediation and allow weak medical students to graduate in nine years, rather than six years, with remediation,” he advised. (NAN)