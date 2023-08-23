Nigeria not a battleground — Christian, Muslim clerics

Nigerian Flag

…as Interfaith group unveils code of conduct for religious leaders

By Luminous Jannamike and Phyllis Okolo,ABUJA

In a landmark event aimed at bridging the gap between the two major faiths in the country, Christian and Muslim clerics, under the aegis of the Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP), have introduced the Interfaith Code of Conduct, emphasizing that Nigeria should not be treated as a battleground.

The unveiling ceremony, which took place in Abuja on Wednesday, signifies a major milestone in promoting peaceful coexistence between Christianity and Islam, the country’s two major faiths.

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, who was represented by the former President of the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN), Reverend Dr. Benebo Fubara-Manuel, highlighted that the 20-page Interfaith Code of Conduct, initiated by the IDFP in 2020, outlines measures to dispel misunderstandings surrounding shared values, thereby fostering unity among the religious communities.

According to him, the document addresses many issues faced by both religions and helps dispel misunderstandings surrounding shared values.

It is intended to be widely disseminated in churches, mosques, and schools nationwide, in both print and electronic formats, to educate and empower followers of the two faiths.

The IDFP, as stated by the CAN President, is dedicated to fostering interfaith understanding, peacemaking, and discussion among Nigeria’s diverse religious and cultural groups.

Okoh said, “Throughout history, religion, religious leaders, and members of faith communities have frequently become entangled in religious, political, and territorial rhetoric and conflicts. The influence of religious leaders, groups, and sacred places on people’s identities not only reinforces community trauma but also adds a profound symbolic dimension to the conflict.

“With this in mind, it is our hope that this document, available in both print and electronic formats, will be widely disseminated among our various churches, mosques, and schools. Its purpose is to educate and empower Christians and Muslims, fostering their cooperation and enabling them to work together in building a peaceful Nigeria.’

Imam (Dr.) Yusuf Arrigasiyyu, the co-chair of IDFP, also spoke, saying, ‘Nigeria is not a battleground, and the Interfaith Code of Conduct was created to demonstrate that the two faiths can coexist and collaborate harmoniously.”

He highlighted that the code of conduct, a voluntary action, serves as a guideline to discourage hate speech and extreme views while promoting unity and respect for one another.

Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, the Director General of the Institute of Peace and Conflict Resolution, (IPCR) emphasized the importance of mutual understanding in the creation of the code of conduct.

“We rely on one another, and we require a united nation to practice our faiths. This can only be achieved through mutual understanding,” Ochogwu stated.

“It is my hope that the Directorate of the Institute of Peace and Cultural Resolution will continue to support this initiative,” he added.

Bishop Sunday Onuoha, former co-chair of IDFP, reiterated the need for accountability in practicing faith.

“Our request to the government is that individuals who speak irresponsibly, regardless of whether they are religious leaders or not, should be held responsible and accountable. Without holding people accountable and responsible, we cannot achieve a peaceful society.

“Our objective is to create an environment characterized by respect, cooperation, and harmony, with the ultimate goal of forging a stronger and more unified Nigeria,” he said.

According to Imam Nuraini Ashafa and Pastor Joseph Wuye of the Interfaith Mediation Center for Muslim-Christian dialogue in Kaduna, who were also present, the launch of the Interfaith Code of Conduct is seen as a pivotal step towards achieving this goal. It demonstrates that Nigeria is more than a battleground, but rather a nation capable of unity and peaceful coexistence.