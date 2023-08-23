Nigeria needs quick fix to economic challenges, NECA tells new ministers

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, has told the newly inaugurated ministers that the nation needs a quick fix to the socio-economic challenges confronting Nigeria.

Specifically, NECA said Organized businesses expect the new Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy to deepen the ongoing reforms in the Fiscal and Monetary space, while not losing sight of the need to create a hospitable environment for local and foreign investors.

Speaking on the inauguration of the ministers, the Director-General of the Association, Mr. Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, said there is a need for the new minister of labour to urgently finalize the reviewed Labour Laws for onward passage as Executive Bills to the National Assembly, reform of the Industrial Relations System and deepen social dialogue among others.

He said “We commend the President for the swearing-in of the new Ministers. We believe that with the inauguration, definitive steps will be taken to step up Governance at the different levels. The new Minister of Labour and Employment is coming at a time when much has to be done. There is a need to urgently finalize the reviewed Labour Laws for onward passage as Executive Bills to the National Assembly.

“There is a need for reform of the Industrial Relations System, there is an urgent need for the deepening social dialogue, strengthening institutions of Labour Administration and deepening engagement with Social Partners and urgent focus on job creation. It is important to note that the success of the new Minister of Labour and Employment will largely depend on how he manages the complexities of the relationships between Social Partners”

On the economy, Oyerinde noted that “Organized businesses expect the new Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy to deepen the ongoing reforms in the Fiscal and Monetary space, while not losing sight of the need to create a hospitable environment for local and foreign investors. The urgent need to continue to deepen support for the Naira and stabilize the FOREX market cannot be over-emphasized.”

He urged the Minister for Industry Trade and Investment and indeed and other Ministers to work in close collaboration with Organized Businesses to drive the economy back on the track of growth and consistent development, saying “Organized businesses continue to face multi-dimensional challenges in view of the recent removal of fuel subsidy and subsequent reforms. It will be expedient for the Government to expedite action on the palliatives and support for organized businesses. The trends in the exodus of some businesses and the closures of many others have worsened the unemployment situation in the country. This should not be treated lightly in order to avoid more damaging consequences.”