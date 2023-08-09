Nigeria lacking in equity, inclusiveness, says  Emokpae

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Nigeria has been an unfair country lacking in equity and inclusiveness, right from the amalgamation of North and South, and became worse with military intervention, said Chairman Board of Trustee, BoT, Wilson and Yinka Badejo Foundation WYBF, Dr. Osaren Emokpae.

He said: “We must not be quite, we must shout and talk about it, by hiding and sitting down watching, we are creating an environment where we allow the strong to oppress the weak, we must all speak out.”

Emokpae said these at a media briefing to announce the WYBF 2023 16th Annual Lecture with the theme: “Negotiating a Fairer Nigeria” scheduled to hold on August 16, 2023 in Lagos.

He said that the situation of the country necessitated the theme of the lecture which would be chaired by Director General of Nigeria Institute of International Affairs, NIIA Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, while General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Rev. Sam Aboyeji, is Father of the day.

Emokpae who doubles as Founder of ED-JOHN Institute of Management and Technology would give the keynote and Special Guests of honour include: Former Special Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina; Founder of SystemSpecs, Mr John Obaro; Chief Executive of LAPO Group, Dr. Godwin Ehigiamusoe; among others.

However, Emokpae said that Nigerians must be united concerning redistribution of income in such a way that it is not just in the hand of the wealthy but also gets to those who are not wealthy.

His words: “I found that if you want peace you must be ready for war, sometimes you need to fight for your right.

“We have a new government led by President Tinubu, who was one of the leaders of NADECO that sought for a country of justice and fairness. Do his recent pronouncements, recycling of old politicians as ministers; as well as his insensitivity in running a Muslim-Muslim Presidency reflect the NADECO worldview that can stand the test of a fair and just Nigeria? That explains why the topic for WYBF 2023 lecture will be on the theme,” he said.

However, the foundation was birthed at the 60th birthday anniversary of the founder, late former General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church, Wilson Badejo, with a dream to put smiles on the faces of people especially the downtrodden masses, the less privileged and those displaced from country’s economic equilibrium. Such passion he had was for young boys/girls who are full of energy but have channeled it to causes other than productive.