Nigeria has potential to dominate world Mixed Martial Arts – NMMAF President

Nigeria has produced prominent Mixed Martial Arts fighters who have won laurels for themselves in various categories. Apart from Isreal Adesanya and Usman Kamaru, there are other Nigerians who are also dominating the UFC. They include Sodiq Yusuff, Kennedy Nzechukwu and Hakeem Dawodu.

The news, however, is that Mixed Martial Arts has come home. The Nigeria Mixed Martial Arts Federation has been recognised by the Ministry of Sports Development and the Nigeria Olympic Committee.

Ambassador Henry George, President of NMMAF was all smiles during the federation’s first national championship in Lagos. “Government’s recognition is what we have been asking for. By recognising the sport, we have been given a platform to build and take the sport to where it should be. We have the potential to rule the world,” he remarked.

He insisted that the sport has a bright future because “most of the fighters we have are transiting from other martial arts like boxing, taekwondo, karate, etc. We are guiding them through the sylabus and they will grow through the ranks to become world beaters.”

In September, Nigeria will be participating in an African championship which will serve as qualifiers for the Olympics. George is optimistic, the country’s athletes will make the nation proud.

Israel Inwang, scribe of the federation said that although the federation was accorded recognition recently, the country would be ready to challenge the rest of Africa in the forthcoming tournament African Mixed Martial Arts Championships in Angola in September. “We have very bright chances in the tournament because we are going with the best from Nigeria,” he assured.