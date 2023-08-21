Nigeria, China to promote publishing, academic industries — Ambassador

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, addressing the Media at the University of Abuja, July 22, 2021. PHOTO: NAN

By Victoria Ojeme & Phyllis Okolo

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Cui Jian Chun has presented the Rejuvenation book series to the National Library of Nigeria in an event that underscores the strong ties between China and Nigeria.

The gifting ceremony held yesterday in Abuja was a platform to welcome Minister Hu Heping, Executive Deputy Head of the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Minister of Culture and Tourism of China, on his official visit to Nigeria.

Ambassador Chun was received alongside Dr Adejumoke Ajibola, Director of the Legal Deposit Department; National Library of Nigeria at the event celebrated to mark the deepening partnership between the two nations and their shared history.

The Rejuvenation book series, a collection of essential documents chronicling China’s pursuit of national rejuvenation, was introduced by Minister Hu Heping. The series provides a panoramic view of China’s transformative journey from a poverty-stricken nation to becoming the world’s second-largest economy. It encapsulates the relentless efforts of the Chinese people, particularly the Chinese Communists, in their quest for liberty, development, prosperity, and national revival.

Ambassador Cui Jian Chun emphasized the relevance of China’s experiences in development, highlighting that there is no universally applicable development model.

He said that the key to success lies in finding a tailored path that suits each nation’s unique circumstances. “Both China and Nigeria, with their immense populations and rich cultural legacies, are working towards national stability, economic growth, and social harmony,” he said.

The Ambassador expressed confidence that this event will pave the way for expanded cooperation between China and Nigeria, encompassing areas of national development, governance, publishing, and academia.

He believes that such collaboration will not remain abstract but will yield tangible benefits for nations, fostering comprehensive exchanges and enhancing cooperation between China and the entirety of Africa.

“The gifting of the Rejuvenation book series stands as a symbol of the enduring friendship between China and Nigeria. This event is poised to strengthen the foundations of their cooperation and ignite new avenues for progress, solidifying the bonds that tie these two great nations together,” Chun added.