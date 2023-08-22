Nigeria-China relationship waxes stronger as culture takes center stage

By Dickson Omobola

In a stunning display of cultural collaboration, the China National Traditional Orchestra and the Nigeria Huaxing Arts Troupe, on Monday, held a joint performance at an event tagged “Sharing Chinese Harmony, Performing Nigeria China Symphony”.

The event aimed to strengthen the bond between the two nations and to celebrate their rich cultural heritage, also the event witnessed the signing of strategic agreement between the two performing groups.

The Nigeria Huaxing Arts Troupe is known for its expertise in traditional Chinese and Nigerian dance, while the China National Traditional Orchestra is known for its mastery of the traditional Chinese musical instruments.

At the opening ceremony, the Deputy Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Mr. Jin Mingyu said: “The power of art can transcend the boundaries and break down language barriers, touching the hearts of people from different Nations. Let’s share China’s culture of harmony and play a symphony between Nigeria and China through mutual learning and mutual exchange. Let’s use music and dance to enhance the mutual understanding between our two countries.”

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Dr. Ngozi Onwudiwe, who was represented by Ms. Hajia Zainab Ali-Biu. In her goodwill message said: “Today, we witness the convergence of Chinese and Nigerian unique cultures and celebrate the fusion of Chinese and Nigerian shared values. This event serves as a platform for strengthening people to people bond, encouraging dialogue, innovation and creativity.”

Also speaking, Director General National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe said: “Today, we are once again gathered in continuance of this tradition to renew and rejuvenate the bonds of this strategic partnership between Nigeria and China, which has continued to wax stronger over the past half a century.

“As we continue in today’s celebrations and activities, we look forward to enjoying the prolific performances of the China Central National Orchestra and the Nigeria Huaxing Art Troupe, which is first of its kind in Nigeria.”

The Cultural Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Mr. Li Xuda said: “On this special occasion, we are here to witness this important moment when Chinese and Nigerian artists perform on the same stage, the Chinese and Nigerian cultures are truly integrated.

“As we know, China and Nigeria are two big countries with long histories and splendid cultures. Both countries attach great importance to harmony in family and society, advocate the concept of “Harmony” in their culture and tradition.”

Also, the Chairman of the Nigeria Huaxing Arts troupe, Dr Eric Ni said, “Today, we Huaxing Arts Troupe are very honored to sign a strategic agreement with the China National Traditional Orchestra. An agreement which will give us the greatest support and help in inheriting and carrying forward the excellent traditional music culture of our people and promoting the humanistic exchanges between China and Nigeria.

“I believe that in the near future the Nigeria Huaxing Arts Troupe will have all kinds of Chinese national musical instruments active in all our activities in Nigeria.”

Among the highlights of the event is the presentation of Three Million Naira cheque to a Nigerian student, Confucius Institute Alumni Association of Nigeria and a Nigerian Chinese cultural instructor for their efforts and achievements in promotion of Chinese Culture in Nigeria.