Nigeria, Benin Republic sign MoU on Aeronautical Search, Rescue

By Prince Okafor

The Federal Government through the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with its West African counterpart, Benin Republic on Aeronautical Search and Rescue operation.

The operation is provided to survivors of aircraft accidents as well as aircraft in distress and their occupants regardless of their nationality.

Vanguard gathered that Nigeria would sign a similar agreement with Togo and Chad today (Friday), while Cameroon would follow shortly.

However, commenting shortly after signing the MoU, yesterday in Cotonou, Benin Republic, Director-General Civil Aviation, DGCA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, stated that this relationship would further enhance air safety operations in the region, especially between the two countries.

Nuhu stated that the partnership on air safety between the two countries was long overdue, adding that Nigeria would also go further by signing such an agreement with its other neighbouring African countries.

He said: “Nigeria is keen on improving air safety in the West African region. Apart from the region, we also want to ensure that African airspace is safe at all times. We need to consistently improve our relationships on the continent, starting from the region.

“Nigeria also intends to sign the same aeronautical agreement on Search and Rescue with other neighbouring African countries.”

On his part, the Director-General, Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC), Benin Republic, Mr. Karl Legba, lauded the Nigerian Government for always playing leadership role in civil aviation in the region and the continent as a whole.

Meanwhile, Nigeria is also considering signing a bilateral technical agreement between it and South Africa.

The meeting between the two countries’ Civil Aviation Authorities (CAAs), happened on the sidelines of the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), which comprised the continent’s CAAs Directors-General meeting in Dakar, Senegal. Ongoing.