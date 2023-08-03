Nigeria-Benin Investment summit will  reduce poverty between both Countries – Shina Pella

…to strengthen trade, investment in Nigeria

By Gift Chapi-Odekina

Former lawmaker, Shina Pella has said that first edition of the Nigeria-Benin Investment Summit is expected to explore a well-orchestrated desired policy, institutional and investments frameworks for reducing poverty and creating a conducive environment for traders and businessmen/women in the two countries to transact with ease.

The summit which is expected to hold soon in Cotonou, Republic of Benin, after final consultations with relevant stakeholders in the two countries.

Contained in a statement issued, Pella revealed that the summit will provide a unique opportunity for researchers, policymakers and development practitioners from Nigeria, Benin Republic and other parts of Africa, to debate development and the policies required eradicate poverty in the context of the Post 2015 Africa Development Agenda.

Peller, who also witnessed the 63rd Independence anniversary of Republic of Benin, where Nigeria’s President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was a Special Guest of Honour, added that the summit will explore a well-orchestrated desired policy, institutional and investments frameworks for creating a conducive environment for traders and businessmen/women in the two countries to transact with ease.

Haven been appointed by the organizers of the summit as a member of the organizing committee, Pella said businessmen and women from Nigeria are expected to attend the event.

He expressed optimism that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will give necessary support to every initiative targeted at enhancing trade and commerce between foreign investors/traders and Nigerian businessmen and women.

“Yesterday, I had the privilege of witnessing the 63rd Independence Anniversary of Republic of Bénin, where our president, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was a Special Guest of Honour.

“It was a memorable event and the presence of President Tinubu, Nigerian State governors from Oyo, Lagos, Ogun, Kwara, Kebbi and Niger as well as Nigerian businessmen, including myself, is a testament to a strong bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Benin Republic.

“Also during my visitation to Republic of Benin, I had the privilege of meeting briefly with the country’s Minister for Trade and Commerce, Madame Shadiya Alimatou Assouman, where we spoke about the proposed Nigeria-Benin Investment Summit which will come up soon in Cotonou after final consultations with relevant stakeholders.

“The Summit will provide a unique opportunity for researchers, policymakers and development practitioners from Nigeria, Benin republic and other parts of Africa, to debate development and the policies required to eradicate poverty in the context of the Post 2015 Africa Developmental Agenda in particular with a focus on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Also, it will serve as a platform to establish the means to realize Africa’s ambitious agenda on inclusive growth within social groups, most especially, as it concerns the youth, women and children.

“Having been appointed by the organizers of the summit as one of the organizing committee members, I’m saddled with the responsibility of coordinating and bringing in businessmen and women from Nigeria to attend the event.”

“I am very confident that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not hesitate to give necessary support to every initiative targeted at strengthening trade and commerce between Nigerian businessmen/women and foreign traders and investors” he added.