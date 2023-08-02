Nigeria Aquatic Federation emerges 31st in global ranking

The Nigeria Aquatic Federation has emerged 31st in global ranking in the just concluded world Aquatic Championship in Fukuoka, Japan.

This was made known in Lagos by the country’s first female President of the Federation, Chief Chinoye Daphey Aliyu, who led team Nigeria to the world Championship Tuesday, in a statement made available to our correspondent on her arrival from the Asian country.

She commended Nigeria’s athletes, who made Nigeria proud, thrusting her up the medal table.

According to the Ukwani, Delta State-born President, “Team Nigeria showed great enthusiasm, tact, capacity, competence and resilience all through the competition,” saying, “I am proud of team Nigeria who demonstrated discipline and the can-do spirit of an average Nigerian.”

Chief Aliyu affirmed that the Nigerian contingent to the tournament was made up of four swimmers: Collins Ebighan, Clinton Opute, Dorcas Okar, Adaku Nwandu; the team’s Coach, Sunday Tilije accompanied by two board members, Mrs Stella Ebegboni and the Secretary General, Mr Joel Akinluwa.

Japan 2023 tournament has taught Nigeria Aquatic Federation the imperatives of developing athletes who should be better funded for greater outing at the global stage, Chief Aliyu said, adding that, “Nigeria has proven once again to be the giant of Africa but more work needs to be done in promoting the ‘Nigerian brand.”

Aliyu, the versatile sports administrator, noted, “If well funded, Nigerian athletes have all it takes to become one of the 10 best nations of swimmers in the world saying the feat attained at the Japan 2023 will definitely unlock the potentials of athletes in the country.”

The Federation’s President stressed that, but for the paucity of funds, Team Nigeria would have done better as she called on the government to rise up to the occasion towards early preparation of the nation’s athletes for such magnitude of Championship which she noted, ranks among the best and popular sports in the world.

The tournament saw Nigeria’s Clinton Opute bag award of scholarship to be wholly sponsored by the world athletic body to study in Budapest, Hungary, on account of his exemplary swimming talent.

Opute, one of the leading swimmers among Nigerian contingents to the Championship, hails from Obiaruku in Ukwani Local Government Area of Delta State and has been on the world stage slugging it out until he bagged the award at Japan 2023 while another prolific swimmer, Collins Ebigha has also been on scholarship in Karzan High Performance Centre.

Meanwhile, the tournament, which came to a close on Sunday saw a new record set by a Swede, Sarah Sjostrom surpassing Michael Phelps’ Swimming record as the World Aquatic Federation drew the curtain of this year’s championship.

The award winning swimmer took a 21st individual world medal surging past the American by retaining her women’s 50m freestyle title after levelling Phelps’ tally on Saturday.

During Saturday’s racing in Fukuoka, fellow American Katie Ledecky passed Phelps’ records for individual world golds and golds in the same event while Britain failed to add to their tally of eight swimming medals.

They finished the event with two golds, two silvers, and four bronze, while Australia topped the medal table with a record-equalling 13 golds.

Sjostrom broke her own world record in Saturday’s 50m freestyle semi-finals and was just one hundredth of a second less on Sunday, winning in 23.62 seconds ahead of Australian Shayna Jack (24.10) and China’s Zhang Yufei (24.15).

The world top ten ranking federations are: Australia, United States of America, Italy, Great Britain, Canada,Japan, Brazil, Germany, Peoples Republic of China and France, while Nigeria came 31st.