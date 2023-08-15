Niger: ‘Tinubu, Ribadu have capacity to de-radicalize Niger within 24 hours’

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

An expert in security management, Dr. Blessing Agbomhere has expressed shock and disappointment at the reaction of some Nigerians to the planned restoration of civil rule in Niger Republic through the instrumentality of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) currently under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

Agbomhere, who is a certified expert on security management and strategic operations from the International Institute of Professional Security, said Nigeria, under the command of President Tinubu (Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces) and Nuhu Ribadu as National Security Adviser, NSA, has the capacity to de-radicalize Niger Republic within 24 hours and restore President Mohamed Bazoum back in office.

In a statement signed in Abuja, Agbomhere said “the fears expressed by some Nigerians on the perceived lack of preparedness of the armed forces to deal a decisive blow on the military junta in the shortest possible time is a reflection of the lack of patriotism pervasive in the land and a carry over from the previous administration which struggled initially to contain rampaging insurgents and bandits that ravaged some parts of the country.”

He said the pervasive sentiment is not a true reflection of the state of the armed forces of Nigeria ably led by the commander in Chief, President Tinubu who he believes has all the information and strategy required to carry out a quick and successful mission in Niger without necessarily prolonging the process and causing unwarranted casualties to the nation’s troops.

Agbomhere, who is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators and an advocate of Rule of Law said dialogue remained the best approach to resolving the political logjam in Niger as a last resort.

He insisted that Nigeria should not shy away from its responsibility of maintaining democratic rule in the West African sub region through military action, a role it had played over the years in Liberia, Sao Tome, Sierra Leone and Cote D’Ivoire and will continue to play in defence of democracy and stability in the region.

According to him, “President Bola Tinubu is prepared to make Nigeria great again, and all we must do is to encourage and support him to reposition Nigeria to take her place of pride as the Giant of Africa.”