Niger Republic: Senator Nwebonyi condemns coup, denies war rumour

By Peter Okutu

The Senator, representing Ebonyi North Senatorial Zone in the 10th Assembly, Sentor Onyekachi Nwebonyi, weekend refuted the news making the round that Nigeria is about engaging in a war against Niger Republic.

Speaking at his residence in Abakaliki while hosting his constituents during the ojiji festival, Senator Nwebonyi, who is also the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation and Water Resources, dismissed the claims of military intervention in Niger.

Senator Nwebonyi further condemned the military’s coup in Niger, stating that the role of the military is to provide security for the citizenry, rather than assuming the mantle of leadership.

He expressed the belief that the Economic Community Of West African State (ECOWAS), would take action against such plot in Niger.

The Senator also clarified that, according to the Nigerian Constitution of 1999, as amended, the Senate alone cannot unilaterally approve military intervention in Niger, stating that such decision require joint approval from the two Houses that made up the National Assembly.

Addressing the rumour of possible war between Nigeria and Niger, Senator Nwebonyi revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu never proposed military intervention as diplomatic measures and other internal remedies would have to be exhausted.

In his words ” Nigeria will never go to war against the Niger Republic, instead, ECOWAS will go to war against the military and not Niger citizens because what they are doing is not backed by any law be it international protocol, convention and treaties.

” The actions of the military are an aberration for a man on kaki to seat in the Government house is not advisable and nobody should support that. That is why I said let’s be more patriotic.”