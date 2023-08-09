Niger Republic Crisis: NGE calls for strategic engagement, diplomacy

…Says military intervention aberration

…Urges Tinubu, governors to fulfill promises on economic interventions

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu – as Chairman of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to persuade the sub-regional body to adopt diplomatic channels in handling issues arising from the seize of power by the military junta recently in Niger Republic.

Although the professional body of editors in Nigeria noted that military intervention is now regarded as an aberration around the world, it nevertheless, urged the ECOWAS to employ ‘’strategic engagement and diplomacy’’ in ensuring that democratic structures are restored in the country.

The NGE also observed that the hike in pump price of petrol has taken its toll on Nigerians, who have been facing hard times due to the astronomical rise in transportation costs, food items and other goods.

These were contained in a communique signed by the NGE President, Eze Anaba and the General Secretary, Dr Iyobosa Uwugiaren, at the end of the editors’ Standing Committee Meeting in Lagos, during the week.

While reminding democratically elected governments on the need to ensure good governance and respect for the rule of law, the Guild stated that ‘’democratic government remains the best option in nation states.’’

The editors advised the federal and state governments to fulfill their promises to provide palliatives to the people to ease their pains in the face of the current hardship, while commending some states that are already implementing some of their promises.

‘’The Standing Committee deliberated on the current state of nation and noted the removal of subsidy on petrol, a step which the federal government took in the interest of the nation’s economy.

‘’It also noted the immediate fallout of the policy, especially the resultant hike in pump price of petrol, which is also affected by the floating of the Naira, leaving its control to market forces.

‘’However, the Guild observed that the hike in pump price of petrol has taken its toll on Nigerians who have been facing hard times due to the astronomical rise in transportation costs, food items and other goods’’, the editors explained.

On internal security, the editors advised government at all levels to provide the Nigeria Police Force with the necessary assistance to discharge its constitutional responsibility.

Noting the current efforts by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Solomon Arase-led Police Service Commission to reposition the police for effective service delivery, the NGE advised the authorities to sustain the tempo.

According to the NGE, ‘’In a progressively interrelated and complex world, it has become obvious that security and development are inseparably linked, especially in developing country like Nigeria. Security is crucial to economy growth and development, and the Nigeria Police have a role to play in this regard.’’

The editors commended the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for partnering with the professional body in the Lateef Jakande Maiden Annual Memorial Lecture recently instituted.