Niger Republic: Co-operate with us on Tinubu’s directive on border closure, CGC tells communities

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

The Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has called on communities around Illela border to support law enforcement agencies especially the Nigerian Customs service in it’s efforts to enforce presidential directives on the closure on of borders with republic of Niger aimed at restoration of democracy and constitutional order.

He said the closure of border is not synonymous to Illela alone but other borders with links to Niger republic, in an efforts to forced the coupist to have a second thought to restore constitutional rule to the landlocked country.

The Customs boss made the appeal Friday, during his official visit to Illela border town 75 kilometers away from Sokoto metropolis.

He said, “I am in Illela border for a working visit to monitor the implementation of the directives issued by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on border closure as part managing the situation in Niger republic.

“The visit is also unique due to the long-standing relationship that exist between Illela border Communities and generation of Customs officers who served at various capacity in the area for decades”

“Nigeria is not at war with Niger republic but rather trying pushing for the restoration of constitutional order and democracy in that country as a result of recent coup d’etat.

“It’s the decision of the ECOWAS sub region, and efforts are on going to arrive at a fruitful result, ” president Tinubu is a man of peace , he is geared for peace, not only in Nigeria but all over the world”.

“Nigeria want to benefit from the benefits of international trade and will continue to promote trade between all member states”. Says customs boss.

“We have a long lasting relationship characterised by mutual respect and understanding that, benefit all of us in the region “

He commended traditional rulers in the area for their continue support to the Nigerian Customs service over the years.

” You have always supported and act fatherly, I want to thank you for what you have done for us before and what you are still doing for us now.

He commended officers and men of the service for their passion towards promoting a cordial working relationship with their host communities.

In his remarks, the District head of Illela Alhaji Buhari Tukur Abdulrahaman represented by Ubandawakin Illela Malam Abubakar Abdullahi appealed to the Comptroller general to see to the rehabilitation of aged long structures at the border post which he said are in a state of disrepair and dilapidation for over three decades.

He said officers and men of the Nigerian Customs service stationed in the area have been exhibiting a kind of peaceful and robust working relationship with their host Communities at the border.

He said those who served at various capacity at Illela border command have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with the people of the area and even now when asked they can still attest to that.