Niger Republic: Analyst tasks Tinubu on dialogue

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

A public analyst and a social crusader in Kebbi state, Comrade Shehu Umar has urged President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and heads of ECOWAS to reconsider their collective resolution to embark on military action against the coupist of Niger republic.

According to him, war would never be solution to coup but dialogue remains the best option given the situation of African nations who are already battling insecurity and harsh economic downturn.

He stressed that despite the needless bloodbath that comes with war it will also further aggravate the economies of the two nationals and other collaborating ECOWAS nations so instead of military action talks would do much because Niger is not only our neighbour but our relations and you can’t fight your relations and long term friends whom we have enjoyed decades of security and economic ties.

He blamed the ECOWAS leaders for unguarded utterances which he described as inciting and unfriendly “it is wrong to tell the military that we will fight you and expect them to give in, military is always military and would be at alert anytime anywhere to take on the enemy he said.

He explained that as a social cruder he is totally opposed to military action against Niger but strongly suggest to mister Tinubu to embrace dialogue no matter how long as it is the only out.

Back in Nigeria, comrade Shehu urged president Tinubu to revamp our refineries at least one at a time, make education and healthcare affordable to all Nigerians as a solution to cushion the effects of subsidy removal.