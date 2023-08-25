Niger Police arrest 12 suspected robbers

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—Operatives of Niger State Police Command have arrested 12 suspected armed robbers terrorising residents of Minna, the state capital.

In the past few months, criminals between the ages of 15 and 20 years have been terrorising residents of the town, robbing them of their property both day and night.

Worried by this development, the state Governor, Muhammed Bago, presented 20 Hilux vehicles to all security agents to get rid of the criminals operating within Minna, the state capital.

Last week, based on information received on the operation of some of the suspects, the Tactical Support Team of the Command swung into action and arrested some of the suspects.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects had been engaging in stealing motorcycles and snatching handsets mostly at night within Minna Metropolis such as Barkin-Sale, Kpakungu, Shiroro Road, Mandela road, Soje-A, Sauka-Kahuta and its environs.

The suspects led the Police team to four receivers of most of the phones.

One of the suspects, who specialises in deleting IMEI number of stolen phones is said to be presently at large.

Their confessional statements also led to the arrest of five receivers of the stolen motorcycles resident in Paiko, headquarters of Paikoro local government area of the state who bought the motorcycles between N80,000 and N120,000 from them.

Three of the motorcycles, one Bajaj and two Jincheng, were recovered from them.

Spokesman of the state police command, Wasiu Abiodun, said all suspects were still being interrogated and that they will be charged to court as soon as they conclude investigation.