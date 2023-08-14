Niger: Our democracy redeemable – Shehu Sani rules out calls for coup in Nigeria

A former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has ruled out calls for coup in Nigeria, saying Nigeria’s democracy is redeemable.

Sani stated this in a post via his verified social media handly on Monday.

Recall that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) recently insisted that the military is happy and there were no plans for a coup in Nigeria.

The DHQ Director, Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, frowned at reports claiming there were welfare issues within the armed forces of Nigeria, adding that the report in circulation was calling on the military to interfere in the democracy of the country.

Reacting to the development, Sani urged Nigerians advocating for a coup in the country to stop.

The political activist noted that the struggle for a just, equitable and more prosperous society could still be won within the context of democracy.

He stated, “Our democracy can still be redeemed or refined. The struggle for a just, equitable and more prosperous society can still be won within the context of democracy. Our Countrymen, pls stop advocating, soliciting or inciting for a coup in Nigeria.”