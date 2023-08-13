Niger: Group holds peaceful protest in Katsina, demands Bazoum’s release, reinstatement

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Scores of protesters under the umbrella, “Coalition of Pro-democracy Activists” on Sunday held a peaceful rally in Katsina, condemning the recent coup d’etat in Niger Republic.

The Chairman of the Coalition, Comrade Bishir Gambo Saulawa, said the purpose of the peaceful rally was to generally oppose coup d’etat in African countries and to call for the release and reinstatement of the embattled Niger president, Mohammed Bazoum.

The group also threw its weight behind ECOWAS’ efforts to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic, demanding for the immediate and unconditional release of President Bazoum.

The Pro-democracy group strongly condemned the arrogance and disrespect meted out to world leaders and respected individuals who came to broker peace.

Among them includes, the President of Chad, Mohammed Idris Derby, former Nigeria Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar and the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad.

The group while appealing to the junta to avoid plunging the region into a needless and unwarranted conflict for selfish gain, advised the coupist to reciprocate the peace gesture demonstrated by ECOWAS and President Ahmed Tinubu by immediately rolling back their intent and opening channels of dialogue for a quick solution to the issue.