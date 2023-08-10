Niger: ECOWAS heads of state begin deliberations after Tinubu’s opening speech

The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, Heads of State and Governments, who converged on Abuja in a summit focused on the military coup in Niger Republic, have gone into a closed-door session for deliberations.

At the last count, over 12 member-states were present when the ECOWAS Chairman and President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, was making his opening speech.

Those present were President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone; President Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco of Guinea Bissau, and President Everiste Ndayishimiye of Burundi.

Others are President Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire, President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania, President Nana Akofo-Ado of Ghana, President Macky Sall of Senegal, President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic and Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé Eyadéma of Togo.

The Gambia and Liberia are member-states being represented by their Ministers of Foreign Affairs.