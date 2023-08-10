Home » News » Niger: ECOWAS heads of state begin deliberations after Tinubu’s opening speech
August 10, 2023

Niger: ECOWAS heads of state begin deliberations after Tinubu’s opening speech

President Tinubu hosts ECOWAS Special meeting on Niger

The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, Heads of State and Governments, who converged on Abuja in a summit focused on the military coup in Niger Republic, have gone into a closed-door session for deliberations.

At the last count, over 12 member-states were present when the ECOWAS Chairman and President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, was making his opening speech.

Those present were President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone; President Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco of Guinea Bissau, and President Everiste Ndayishimiye of Burundi.

Others are President Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire, President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania, President Nana Akofo-Ado of Ghana, President Macky Sall of Senegal, President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic and Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé Eyadéma of Togo.

The Gambia and Liberia are member-states being represented by their Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

