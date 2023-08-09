Niger Delta youths hail Tinubu for nominating Okotete as Minister

Okotete

…Urge NASS to ignore petitions against her

By Jimitota Onoyume

Niger Delta Youths have hailed President Bola Tinubu for appointing Hon Stella Okotete as a Minister, saying she would add great value to the government.

The youths drawn from various groups under the leadership of Dr Micheal Eyituoyo Merogun, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC for the Delta State House of Assembly seat in Warri South Constituency 1 in the last general election also lashed at those opposed to Okotete’s nomination, dismissing them as enemies of development .

Flanked by Dagogo Isheke, Aleri Agindotan; Lucky Akoehule, Engr Uwatse Samson and other youth leaders in the region , Hon Eyituoyo said the sterling records of Hon Stella Okotete were in the public space for everyone to see , adding that the National Assembly should ignore what they dubbed frivolous allegations against her

“The stalled Screening and confirmation of Hon Stella Okotete by the Senate over frivolous allegations by known and unknown haters of development and national unity has made the headline over the last couple of days which has thrown the Niger Delta Region particularly Delta State, Home state of Hon. Stella Okotete into unnecessary tension.

‘I am here, openly, to express my unflinching support of President Tinubu’s choice of Hon Stella Okotete as Minster of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Her sterling and unblemished achievements as Executive Director of NEXIM Bank is before the eyes of the public and as such I am particularly surprised like other well meaning Nigerians that her confirmation by the Senate is facing opposition from faceless individuals and unnamed groups.

” I and other youth leaders of the region trust her capacity which has been tested and trusted overtime, to deliver on the President’s mandate for Nigerians. I dare these nameless persons and groups to come out before the public if their accusations are worthy of any attention and let Nigerians rubbish their reckless and unpatriotic acts towards the Nation by throwing needless spanners into the wheel of progress’

Hon Merogun also said the youths will not hesitate to embark on a protest to the National Assembly to impress their position on the Senate, adding that security operatives should investigate those behind the petition as they do not mean well for the Nation.