Niger Delta youth leaders hail Tinubu on Okotete’s nomination as minister

Niger Delta Youth Leaders Association has unanimously commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the nomination of Hon Stella Okotete as a minister designate.

In a statement signed on Monday by the National Public Relations Officer of the association, Barrister Innocent Ejedegba and John Uteka Umoh, the National Secretary described the nomination as well deserved adding that Okotete earned it by her hard work, patriotism and national approach and commitment to national issues and discuses.



The association praised the quality of leadership already provided by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, (GCFR) for providing quality leadership, and for finding Hon Stella Okotete worthy to serve as member of the Federal Executive Council.

The statement reads in part “With due respect to others before her, we think and believe this is the first time a true leader, politician, technocrat and a dove is being nominated as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from Delta State.

“This is a case of a square peg in a square hole, as we have no fear that the aim and purpose for this nomination will serve all and sundry well!

“This nomination we also believe will, help drive the Party; All Progressives Congress (APC) to the enviable heights in the Niger Delta.

” Hon. Stella Okotete as the Madam Capable she is, we believe Niger Deltans and Nigeria as a whole will feel and benefit from her impact with this nomination and office.

“Thank you Mr. President once again for providing quality leadership and giving Deltans and Nigeria the opportunity to have a feel of true quality leadership and stewardship in the nomination of Hon. Stella Okotete as Minister Designate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Congratulations once again to the Paragon herself for this well deserved nomination as Minister Designate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, our faith and believe in you is as strong and resolute as Zuma Rock”