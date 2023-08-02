Niger Delta groups task Wike, Okotete, others on revitalisation of region

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

A coalition of Niger Delta groups on Wednesday charged the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and other ministerial nominees from the region to prioritize the revitalisation of the region as they join the cabinet of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

The coalition comprising the Niger Delta youths council worldwide, the South-South All Progressives Congress,APC) Youth Vanguard and Coalition of Niger Delta Civil Societies believe that the ministerial nominees which includes Ekperikpe Ekpo, Senator John Eno, Abubakar Momoh, Stella Okotete, and Dr. Beta Edu hold the promise of catalysing a transformative change in the Niger Delta region.

Particularly, they contended that the revival of the refineries holds the potential to stimulate economic growth and create job opportunities in the region.

The group expressed the hope that modular refining licenses, if granted, will drive local content within the oil and gas sector, promoting self-sufficiency in the energy sector and empowering Nigerians.

Addressing a joint press conference led by Engineers Bekes Apere, Jator Abido, Abraham Umukoro and Alagba Ebifemowei, they groups collectively applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over their appointments.

They further called for the commencement of operations in Port Harcourt, Onne Calabar, Warri, Koko and other seaports in the region to unlock economic potentials of Nigeria and contribute extensively to the region’s growth.

The group restated their commitment to act always in synergy with all political appointees and elected representatives from the region to achieve their manifestos and objectives, steering the region towards a prosperous and sustainable future through collaboration, innovation, and a shared vision for progress.

The group said:”For recognizing the potential and dedication of these exceptional individuals, we are confident that Mr President means business and those chosen will be exemplary ambassadors not only for the Niger Delta but also for Nigeria as a whole.

“As critical stakeholders, we pledge to extend our support to these tested and trusted persons in whatever capacity to enable them succeed and make the country and the region proud.

“This star-studded collection of capable hands gladdens our hearts and reinforces our believe that the speedy development of our region which has been plagued with numerous challenges will be accomplished in no distant time.

“As you are well aware, the appointed minister’s primary goal is to act as vehicles to fast track the federal government development goals and agenda in the various ministries they might be deployed to serve.

“Our prayer and hope is that these competent administrators and technocrats will be posted to ministries that have direct bearing to the Niger Delta region. This will enable them prioritise the development of the Niger Delta region through robust infrastructure initiatives that will address the environmental challenges faced by people from the region as well as fostering sustainable growth and inclusivity for all Nigerians.”