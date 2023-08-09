Niger Crisis: Retrace your steps, NSCIA urges Tinubu, ECOWAS

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has urgently called on the Economic Commission of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Federal Government to reevaluate their approach to the ongoing political crisis in the Republic of Niger.

The appeal follows the military coup that ousted the democratically elected leader, His Excellency, Muhammed Bazoum, and the subsequent sanctions imposed by ECOWAS.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Secretary-General of the NSCIA, Prof. Salisu Shehu, the council expressed concern over the potentially counterproductive nature of these sanctions.

“The masses do suffer the pains and difficulties of the sanctions while the junta that seizes power takes control of state resources and begins a life of indulgence,” Shehu noted, advocating for a change in tactics.

The NSCIA further argued that while Nigeria has been instrumental in sanctioning Niger, it should remember the hospitality Niger has shown to thousands of Nigerian refugees over the years.

“This is undoubtedly an act of good neighborliness, rare hospitality and kindness that should not be reciprocated with measures that would cause disaffection, breed hate and hostility,” Prof. Shehu added.

The council, while recognizing the need for ECOWAS and Nigeria to protect democracy, urged these entities to favor dialogue over violence.

The NSCIA cautioned against the potential harm that violence could inflict, especially on the impoverished masses already devastated by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prof. Shehu also highlighted the internal challenges Nigeria currently faces, such as Boko Haram insurgency and banditry, stating, “it would not only take a dance on the precipice to embark on a military expedition at this material time, but would also smack of ingratitude to a neighbor that had consistently remained faithful in helping and supporting us in our fight against those extreme groups and criminal gangs.”

Noting the largely unified Nigerian opposition to military intervention in Niger, the NSCIA reiterated the need for peaceful resolution.

“There is, therefore, no option to dialogue, and to be forewarned is to be forearmed,” Shehu warned.

In closing, the NSCIA prayed for wisdom and peaceful resolution to the Niger crisis. The council’s plea for a more considered and less aggressive approach marks a significant voice of caution amid escalating tensions in the region.