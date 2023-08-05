Niger crisis: PDP govs knock Tinubu; reject military option

PDP and its colour flags

…knock Tinubu over a number of ministers, seek a reduction

John Alechenu, Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have advised President Bola Tinubu against going to war with the Niger Republic over the military coup which ended civil rule in the country.

Chairman of the forum and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, said this while reading the communique of a meeting held between members of the PDP Governors Forum, the party’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and other stakeholders.

He said, “The meeting advised the President, Commander in Chief and the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria not to go into any form of war with the Republic of Niger over the recent military coup in the country, rather all tools of dialogue and diplomacy should be further employed.”

On other issues discussed during the meeting, Governor Mohammed explained that those at the meeting emphasised the need for party discipline and re-iterated zero tolerance for anti-party activities and sabotage.

Stating that, “No individual or group of individuals will be allowed to undermine the unity of the party and its processes.”

He equally stated that the party leaders reiterated their commitmsng to repositioning and stabilizing the party.

Towards this end, he announced that the healing and reconciliation process are in progress and yielding results.

The meeting, he posited was a clear signal that unity and loyalty are still core values of the PDP and would be rewarded.

The communique read further, “All the Governors and organs of the party solidly support the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON, and the PDP Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, to rescue the stolen mandate in the tribunal and would do everything lawful towards achieving this.

“The Governors will work in partnership with the party at the states and national level to ensure good governance, transparency and accountability.

“The meeting congratulated the party for empanelling the Campaign Councils for the off-session elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States and urged the Campaign Councils to ensure victory for the party in the three States.

“The meeting counselled the Federal Government to show leadership in curtailing the cost of Governance.

“48 Ministers and several Special Advisers and Assistants should be reduced to ensure the health of our economy.”

Also speaking to newsmen shortly after the meeting, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke explained why he supported the nomination of his predecessor, Adeboyega Oyetola.

The governor cited his commitment to the overall interest of Osun State and all indigenes irrespective of political affiliations as his guiding principle in his service to the people of the state.

According to the Governor, the election process has since ended and that was time for all Osun people to join hands for the development of the State.

The Deputy Senate Minority leader, Senator Lere Oyewumi had announced the unanimous support of the Osun senators for Mr Oyetola, citing a directive of the state Governor.

Adeleke said, ” I told our Senators to support Mr Oyetola. There is no need to embarrass him by withdrawing the support of the three PDP senators. We have a state to develop and my focus on that goal is total.

” Political maturity is needed to build the Osun of our dreams. Poverty knows no party difference. So we must support each other at all levels as long as Osun’s interest is at the center stage”, the Osun Governor told the journalists.

On his plans for Osun state, he said, “Our administration is working hard to develop the state business sector. So we need new partnerships with several federal and international agencies.

” I have the sense of urgency to change this label of civil service state. We want our industrial sector to grow. So we have to develop the abandoned free zone.

“This will drive inflow of investment. We hope to get the SME industrial clusters off the ground. We need mini-industrial parks all over the Senatorial district. We are reviewing the Omoluabi economic zone to make it truly functional.

” With the state cabinet in place, I seek to quicken the pace of our delivery.That is why we are hosting several delegations locally and internationally. That is why we are targetting national and global agencies’ ‘, he told media men at the event.

Those who attended the meeting included: the party’s Predidrntial Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Ifianyi Okowa. Others include: the party’s Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagun, Deputy National Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja, the National Vice Chairman (South South), Chief Dan Orbih, National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu.

Governors who attended the meeting include: Gov. Bala Mohammed, CON -Bauchi State -Chairman, Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri-Adamawa State, Gov. Sen. Douye Diri-Bayelsa State, Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori-Delta State, Gov. Peter Mbah-Enugu State, and Gov. Ademola Adeleke-Osun State.

Others are: Gov. Godwin Obaseki-Edo State, Gov. Kefas Agbu-Taraba State and

Gov. Dauda Lawal-Zamfara State.

Other party chieftains at the meeting included: Hon. Kingsley Chinda -House Minority Leader and the National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba among others.