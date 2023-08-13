Niger crisis: Don’t resort to military action to ensure peace, Catholic Archbishop warns FG

By Luminous Jannamike

In a strong call for peaceful resolutions to the crisis in the Niger Republic and the improved management of resources, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has emphasized that Nigeria cannot afford to resort to military action to ensure peace.

Instead, he advocated for a focus on dialogue.

Delivering the homily at the Church of St. Anthony, Angwan Gede, Abuja, the Archbishop also highlighted the need to redirect substantial funds, which could otherwise be used in military conflict, to address the pressing hardships faced by the Nigerian people.

His remarks came as Nigeria grapples with high fuel prices, business disruptions, insecurity, corruption, and poverty.

“We are a nation richly blessed, but the mismanagement of our resources continues to take its toll on us,” Archbishop Kaigama stated.

“The humongous amounts to be contributed by Nigeria if the option of a military solution is taken, should instead be channeled in confronting the hardships Nigerians are facing.”

The Archbishop voiced his concern over Nigeria’s economic over-reliance on oil, emphasizing the urgent need for diversification.

He lamented the scramble for leadership positions, which he views as not being primarily about the common good or better governance.

“For too long we have depended on oil, failing to seek ways of diversifying our economy. The scramble for leadership positions in this new dispensation does not seem to be about the common good or better governance,” he said.

In relation to regional issues, Archbishop Kaigama condemned the recent military coup in Niger and urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and other stakeholders to explore paths of dialogue and non-combative solutions.

“As we advocate for good governance and the dividends of democracy, we condemn the recent military coup in Niger. We ask ECOWAS and other stakeholders to explore paths of dialogue and other non-combative solutions,” the Archbishop implored.

Furthermore, Archbishop Kaigama expressed concern over Nigeria’s vast unpaid debts and the temptation to take more loans.

He suggested these issues, among others, are symptomatic of a larger problem that needs addressing, which is the mismanagement of Nigeria’s resources.

Kaigama, in his call to action, sought to inspire a shift towards better governance and judicious use of Nigeria’s resources for the benefit of the people.