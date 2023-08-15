Niger crisis: AWAU pushes for dialogue

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

The Association of West African Universities (AWAU)has urged all sides to the Niger Republic imbroglio to continue to engage in dialogue as long as it would take because dialogue would still be adopted to settle the crisis at the end of it all if they should go to war now.

According to a statement issued by the Association to journalists in Ilorin on Monday signed by its Secretary General and Vice Chancellor of University of Ilorin, Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole it particularly called on the leadership of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to thread softly in pronouncing sanctions or taking action in spite of obvious provocations or violence inducing situation in the Niger Republic.

The statement stated, that “As a body of academics, we are appealing to all sides to continue to engage in dialogue for as long as it will take because if we go to war, we will end resolving the crisis on the

dialogue table. “

The Association noted that, “While acknowledging the commitment of the ECOWAS to enthronement of democratic governance, we must appreciate the delicate implications of the use of force but the beauty of engaging peaceful means in restoring peace to Niger Republic”.

The statement also said that, “It must therefore be noted that the use of force at this moment can only return cases of looting and wanton destruction of common heritage. The attacks and fatalities can only come from the civilians.

“Without mincing words, the uncertainty on the claim of the military junta to make situation better and terminate extremism may also be a recipe for more crisis and security challenges.

“Adding arm conflict to the tensed environment can only aggravate the situation. The situation calls for caution, wholistic review and, soft approach of dialogue to get out of the wood”.the statement added.

Egbewole also said in the statement that, “For us at the Association of West Africa Universities (AWAU), we have keenly followed the events ranging from the hostages, the broadcast by the coup leader, disturbing videos circulating, the cautions and otherwise from the international community and lately, the activation of standby force to respond to Niger.

“The implications of any form of force will fundamentally affect the students, their parents, their lecturers and cause serious disruptions to academic calendar that will eventually resort to further crisis in the education sector in the sub region.

“We therefore enjoin the leadership of ECOWAS to thread softly in pronouncing sanctions or taking action in spite of obvious provocations or violence inducing situation”.AWAU cautioned.