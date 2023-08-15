Home » News » Niger crisis: AWAU pushes for dialogue
August 15, 2023

Niger crisis: AWAU pushes for dialogue

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

The Association of West African Universities (AWAU)has urged all sides to the Niger Republic imbroglio to continue to engage in dialogue as long as it would take because dialogue would still be adopted to settle the crisis at the end of it all if they should go to war now.

According to a statement issued by the Association to journalists in Ilorin on Monday signed by its Secretary General and Vice Chancellor of University of Ilorin, Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole it particularly called on the leadership  of  Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)  to  thread  softly  in  pronouncing  sanctions or  taking  action  in  spite  of  obvious  provocations  or  violence  inducing  situation in the Niger Republic.

The statement stated, that “As a body of academics, we are appealing to all sides to continue to engage in dialogue for as long as it will take because if we go to war, we will end resolving the crisis on the
dialogue table. “

The Association noted that, “While acknowledging   the  commitment  of  the ECOWAS  to  enthronement  of  democratic  governance, we must  appreciate  the  delicate implications  of  the  use  of  force  but  the  beauty  of  engaging  peaceful  means  in  restoring peace  to  Niger  Republic”.

The statement also said that, “It  must  therefore  be  noted  that  the  use  of  force  at  this  moment  can  only  return  cases  of looting  and  wanton  destruction  of  common  heritage.  The  attacks  and  fatalities  can  only come  from  the  civilians.

 “Without  mincing  words,  the  uncertainty  on  the  claim  of  the military  junta  to  make  situation  better  and  terminate  extremism  may  also  be  a  recipe  for more  crisis  and  security  challenges. 

 “Adding  arm  conflict  to  the  tensed  environment  can only  aggravate  the  situation.  The  situation  calls  for  caution,  wholistic  review  and,  soft approach  of  dialogue  to  get  out  of  the  wood”.the statement added.

Egbewole also said in the statement that, “For  us  at  the  Association  of  West  Africa  Universities  (AWAU),  we  have  keenly  followed the  events  ranging  from  the  hostages,  the  broadcast  by  the  coup  leader,  disturbing videos  circulating,  the  cautions  and  otherwise  from  the  international  community  and lately,  the  activation  of  standby  force  to  respond  to  Niger.    

“The  implications  of  any  form  of  force  will  fundamentally  affect  the students,  their  parents,  their  lecturers  and  cause  serious  disruptions  to  academic  calendar that  will  eventually  resort  to  further  crisis  in  the  education  sector  in  the  sub  region. 

“We  therefore  enjoin  the  leadership  of  ECOWAS  to  thread  softly  in  pronouncing  sanctions or  taking  action  in  spite  of  obvious  provocations  or  violence  inducing  situation”.AWAU cautioned.

