Niger Crisis: AU, ECOWAS must prioritise domestic crises before G20 membership, says Kelvin Prosper-Oguns

Entrepreneur and tech analyst, Kelvin Prosper-Oguns, has urged the African Union, AU, and the sub-regional body, Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to give primacy to solutions to the internal crises in the continent over joining international bodies, such as G-20.

He spoke against the backdrop of political impasse caused by the coup in Niger.

Currently, Sudan is experiencing Intense clashes between the country’s military and the country’s main paramilitary force which have killed hundreds of people and sent thousands fleeing for safety.

Also, Niger is experiencing unrest as a result of a coup d’e’tat Orchestrated by the presidential guard on July 26, 2023. Leaving the country at the brink of war with ECOWAS.

According to Prosper-Oguns, “One of the issue(s) discussed at the opening session of the Global solutions summit, was the inclusion of the African Union (AU) to G20.

“While I commended this idea, I also pointed out that as a Union/family, we need to address internal issues/crises. The world will only take us for who we are, and what they think we are.

“It makes no sense been a member of the G20 when our houses are on fire.

“The African Union (AU)/ECOWAS needs to do more in of fostering unity among its member states, resolve issues and internal crises amongst these member states and come together as one to decide on what the G20 will be offering – or has to offer and how this membership will be beneficial to the African union (AU).

“I also mentioned the need for the G20 and possibly the G7, to deploy aides and relief items to affected areas of the AU to mitigate the effects of whatever crises that is been experienced by those affected.

“My prayers are with the people of Sudan , Niger and other African nations under distress.”