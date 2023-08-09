Niger Coup: WAUU cautions Tinubu against leading war in Niger

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

Secretary General of West African Universities Union(WAUU) and Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Kwara state, Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole(SAN) has cautioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to lead the war against the Niger Republic despite provocations but explore non-violent-means to resolve the crisis.

Professor Egbewole gave this advice in Ilorin while declaring open the maiden conference of the Consortium of Eight Universities based in Kwara State (KU8) held at the main auditorium of the University of Ilorin.

The conglomerate Eight universities based in Kwara state are the University of Ilorin,host university, Alhikma University, Ilorin, Summit University in Offa, and Landmark University in OmuAran.

Others are Ahman Patigi University in Patigi, Thomas Adewumi Oko-Irese,Ojaja University also in Ilorin and Kwara State University, Malete also in Kwara state.

Egbewole noted that, “while all efforts to restore constitutional order must be made, Nigeria should not at this time lead a war coalition against her neighbour in spite of provocations.

“Let me use this opportunity, as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria(SAN) and Fellow of the Society for Peace Studies and Practice, to appeal to our President and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) as a whole to explore non-violent means to resolve the issue of the Niger coupists.

“War is not as straight-forward as Mathematics and things don’t always go as expected, a lesson some superpowers have learnt and are still learning through militarily confronting their presumed adversaries”.he said

The Vice-Chancellor added that, “While we must accept the responsibility of leadership in ECOWAS, we should weigh carefully all the possible scenarios, including military industrial complexes using our region to flex their muscles and making life increasingly more miserable for our impoverished people.

“Ultimately, we often realise that there is no alternative to dialogue and negotiation. And as the war-time Prime Minister of Britain and statesman, Winston Churchill famously said, to jaw-jaw is better than to war-war”.

Speaking on the maiden conference of KU8 in Kwara, Professor Egbewole said that, “In response to the need to promote development through cooperation, KU8 was formed at the University of Ilorin on January 11, 2023.

“While addressing my colleagues, the eight of whom were present, I noted that one of the dangers posed by globalisation is the neglect of self, the immediate, and an obsession with the other, the foreign.

“While many of us have active collaborations with foreign universities, we are complete strangers to our neighbours whereas international recognition should always be complemented by local relevance”.

Egbewole however urged the members of the union to be more committed to their various localities so as to transform the university education in the country.

Earlier, the key speaker at the event who is also the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) Professor Ishaq Olarenwaju Oloyede urged the nation’s Universities to pay more attention to community service and development.

Oloyede former Vice-chancellor of University of Ilorin who spoke on the theme “Transforming University Education in 21st Century: “The Role of Stakeholders”, said that, ” You cannot design and build a University based on the local community as an outsider.

He said “We must become involved in their health, ecology, livelihood and through that add value to their existence. We cannot continue to go on strike incessantly without working on other areas of community needs that would enhance our relevance”.

Oloyede also noted that, “We must go back to being developmental Universities rather than leaches on society.

“The surest way to achieve this is to partner with the local communities to take our progress to greater heights and beyond the classrooms and the laboratory”.

For his part,Prof Musbau Akanji former VC Federal University of Technology,Minna in Niger State in his remark said that Nigeria universities should embark on research in agriculture to enable Africa feed themselves rather than delving into research that do not concern them.

He noted that Nigeria universities should impact on their communities in areas that could make life meaningful to them rather than dissipating their energies on researches that do not benefit them.

He added that the fact the KU8 is starting with its own environment it should be applauded,stressing that the conglomerate universities should bring what each has to the table in order to achieve meaningful results.

“They should also encourage lecturers in KU institutions to do sabbatical within the k8 universities to make maximum impact on the need for collective achievement.”he added.