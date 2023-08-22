Niger coup: Tinubu in closed-door meeting with Abubakar, Ribadu, Touray

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with the some critical stakeholders in the ECOWAS intervention in the crisis in Niger Republic.

The meeting, it was reliably learned was part of efforts to see a way of setting the political crisis after the military overthrew the democratically elected President.

President Tinubu is Chairman of the Authority of the Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Present during the meeting include the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Touray; leader of the ECOWAS delegation to Niger Republic’s military junta, General Abdulsalami Abubakar and the National Security Adviser, NSA, to the President, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not made public, it was gathered that the reason would revolve round averting armed conflict over the Niger Republic crisis.