Niger coup: Tinubu acting the US script – Okwesilieze Nwodo

Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo

By Ikechukwu Odu

The former Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, has alleged that President Bola Tinubu, is acting the script of the United States of America, USA, in order to protect his election which is seriously under controversy in Nigeria.

Dr. Nwodo, who was also a former national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, further explained that the USA was pushing President Tinubu to take the war option in restoring democracy at Niger Republic so as to continue their exploitation of uranium from the country.

He further alleged that the USA have frustrated all the efforts of Nigerians who were trying to get evidence against the President following his drug trafficking and educational qualification scandals.

In return for the favours, he also said that the President was ready to do whatever the USA demanded from him, including using the military option at the troubled Niger Republic.

He disclosed these during an exclusive interview with Vanguard on Sunday.

“Unfortunately, the US find our President a weak ally to manipulate. When you see the positions of the opposition parties at the election tribunal, some of the disqualification matters of Mr. President, originated from the United States of America.

“The US protected him from his alleged drug trafficking and educational qualification scandals. The US frustrated the efforts of Nigerians who are trying to get evidence against the President in all of these.

“So, they have done him a favour and expect him to do them a favour in return by doing what they want, and they want their uranium which they are exploiting from Niger Republic with cheap labour.

“As the Chairman of the ECOWAS, they think they can manipulate him because they have done him favours by sustaining his election that is seriously under controversy in Nigeria. He will not object to whatever they ask him. This is certainly Western manipulation,” he said.