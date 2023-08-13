NIGER COUP: Protest rocks Kano, DHQ warns coup promoters

Nigerian embassy confirms Niamey attack

By Bashir Bello & Victoria Ojeme

Anger over the planned military action against Niger Republic coup plotters took a disturbing dimension as the Nigerian Embassy in Niamey, the capital of Niger, was attacked by Nigerien protesters, who besieged the facility.

The angry protesters stormed the embassy located at Boulevard des Ambassades in protest against Nigeria’s role in the proposed kinetic action by the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to reinstate ousted President Mohammed Bouzum.

This happened just as scores took to the streets of Kano to kick against the mission, which has been largely opposed by most Nigerians.

The Kano protesters, who displayed Nigerien flags and placards in solidarity, chanted anti-military action songs as they walked around the metropolis.

Some of the placards read: ‘War against Niger is injustice’. ‘It is the handiwork of America’. ‘It is the handiwork of Westerners’. ‘It is Islam that we want’. ‘It is justice that we want’. ‘Niger is ours’”.

Access

Meanwhile, Nigerian Ambassador to Niger has denied a viral report that the nation’s embassy was burnt by angry protesters in Niamey, Niger.

The statement was in response to an online video of a burning building purported to be Nigerian Embassy in Niger.

But a statement by Liti Auwalu for the Nigeria Ambassador to Niger said protesters tried to gain access to the embassy, but the Nigerien military and police managed the situation, adding that the embassy is well guarded.

The statement reads: “It has been brought to our notice that fake videos showing the torching of the Chancery Building in Niamey by protesters are circulating on various social media platforms.

“The Embassy wishes to inform the general public that even though protesters tried to gain access to the Embassy on July 30, 2023, the Nigerien Military and Police Authorities promptly curtailed the situation.

“At the moment, the Embassy is well guarded by the Nigerien Military and other Security Authorities.

“We reiterate that the videos are fake and as such the general public is enjoined to disregard such videos.”

Parliament

Meanwhile, ECOWAS parliament is divided over measures to address the political crisis in the sub-region.

Sunday Vanguard learnt that some of the parliamentarians were in support of diplomacy while others demanded actions that would discourage coups on the continent.

Some among 22 members of the parliament, who participated in the virtual extraordinary meeting to discuss the Niger Republic question, said any military intervention would be counter-productive.

First Deputy Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament, Idris Wase, opposed the use of force in resolving the logjam.

He said: “We should be careful not to start what we can’t finish. When the Russia – Ukraine war started, people thought it was to be a sharp war. A year after, the war is still lingering on with the attendant economic squander and wanton destruction of lives and property. ”The subregional military chiefs know what they stand to benefit economically. That’s why they’re eager to militarily intervene in Niger. Most of them are corrupt.

“Any war on Niger will have adverse effects on 60% of Nigeria, especially Northern Nigeria.’’

Another member of the parliament, Senator Ali Ndume, berated President Bola Tinubu for what he described as the unilateral closure of the Nigerian – Niger border, cutting electricity without the approval of the Nigerian National Assembly,NASS.

Niger – Nigeria border

His words: “We are the representatives of the people. Whatever action that must be taken should be dependent on what our people want.

“The ECOWAS Chairman, President Tinubu, wrote the Nigerian Senate on the planned military intervention in Niger and the Red Chamber vehemently opposed the use of force. They prefer instead, dialogue should be adopted in resolving the impasse.

“President Tinubu has no right to close the Niger – Nigeria border, cut electricity without the approval of the Nigerian National Assembly. It is not the Juntas that are suffering the sanctions, rather innocent people.”

Over thousand trucks

On his part, a representative from Niger Republic, Ali Djibo, said already no fewer than 9,000 schools have been shut.

He said the best solution is dialogue, adding that war would only inflict more pain on ordinary people.

His words: “War will only compound the economic woes the peoples of the subregion are already going through.

“As we speak, over a thousand trucks, loaded with goods, are stranded at the border. “If a coup happened in Nigeria or Cote’d’Iviore tomorrow, where is ECOWAS going to mobilise troops to fight the Nigerian or Ivorian military? How many borders are we going to close?

“We must also bear in mind that, if we’re applying the ECOWAS treaty, it should apply to all.”

Also speaking, Awaji-Inombek Dagomie Abiante, urged ECOWAS to pay attention and treat the root causes of coups in ECOWAS countries. He said diplomacy must be used to resolve the problem.

Dialogue

Another Nigerian member of the parliament, Linda Ikpeazu, said dialogue and diplomacy have not been able to discourage the spread of coups in West Africa.

She said there must be consequences for every action against the ECOWAS Protocol.

Ikpeazu further noted that the absence of consequences in the past, especially in Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea, led to the Niger Republic situation.

She stressed that given the rise of coupists in the sub-region, nobody knows which country will be the next.

Ikpeazu, however, supported any measure aimed at stopping military involvement in politics.

Also speaking, Adebayo Balogun, said what ECOWAS leaders are proposing is not a full-scale war but a military action against the coup leaders.

He added that the action is premised on the fact that Niger is a signatory to ECOWAS revised protocol on non-military intervention.

Another speaker, Bashir Dawodu, said while dialogue is being pursued, the military option should remain one of the options to be used.

He argued that banking on the support of Russia to defend the coup plotters may be disappointing.

The regional body, last Thursday, activated its standby force for possible military action against those behind the July 26, 2023, coup in Niger Republic.

However, a planned meeting by West African chiefs of defence staff to discuss the coup in Niger has been postponed at short notice.

The forum, initiated by ECOWAS, was earlier scheduled to take place in Accra, Ghana, yesterday.