Niger coup: I Go Dye begs Tinubu against military action

…says coup is failure of African leaders

By Ayo Onikoyi

The generally acclaimed “Africa’s funniest man alive” and United Nations Global Eminent Diplomat for Peace Advocate, Francis Agoda famously known as I Go Dye has beseeched of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to take military action against the putschists in the neighboring country of Niger, saying the military takeover in some countries is a failure of African leaders under Democracy.

In a letter made available to Vanguard and also posted on his Instagram page, the humour merchant charges the president to channel his energy towards addressing the suffering and hardship in the land.

He writes: “At this point , Tinubu should not allow himself to be misled by the people around him.The hardship and suffering is too much on Nigerians. The present outcry in Nigeria; expresses a ugly trend, like what is happening in some African countries, where the military has taken over.

“This is caused by the failure of African leaders under Democracy. In Nigeria, It’s on record that the military built four working refineries, tarred connecting roads in all the regions that”s now segmented into 36 States. Till date, some of these roads are still model of standard. In addition, they built world class hospitals, our doctors weren’t leaving the country in mass exodus as evident now. More worrisome is the fact that, as you are reading this now, doctors are even on strike.

“Moreso, they established Federal /State universities, built qualitative public primary and secondary schools, where our political leaders who are mismanageing our resources now even attended, including myself. However, our leaders under democracy have failed to maintain our refineries or build new ones. They have not upgraded our educational system, or built such that their children could attend. They have only succeeded in spreading poverty, unemployment and massive braindrain , to the extent that democracy, which ought to be a blessing to us, have turned out to be like a curse and mockery.

“The path of reform starts from one good leader, Tinubu should listen to the cries of Nigerians, he should not be deceived by those around him that all is well, because all is not well at the moment.You have a chance to be judged seperately from other leaders, if you strive to make a postive difference, as we patiently wait for the deeds that will either honour you amongst men or be judged as one of those who failed in our democratic journey. May God grant you wisdom to do what’s right before man and God.”