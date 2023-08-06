Home » News » Niger coup: I Go Dye begs Tinubu against military action
August 6, 2023

Niger coup: I Go Dye begs Tinubu against military action

…says coup is failure of African leaders

By Ayo Onikoyi

The generally acclaimed “Africa’s funniest man alive” and United Nations Global Eminent Diplomat for Peace Advocate, Francis Agoda famously known as I Go Dye has beseeched  of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to take military action against the putschists in the neighboring country of Niger, saying the military takeover in some countries is a failure of African leaders under Democracy.

In a letter made available to Vanguard and also posted on his Instagram page, the humour merchant charges the president to channel his energy towards addressing the suffering and hardship in the land.

He writes: “At this point , Tinubu should not allow himself to be misled by the people around  him.The hardship and suffering is too much on  Nigerians. The present outcry in Nigeria; expresses a ugly trend, like what is happening in some African countries, where the military has taken over.

“This is caused by  the  failure   of African  leaders under Democracy. In Nigeria, It’s on record that the military built  four working refineries, tarred  connecting roads in all the regions that”s now segmented into 36 States. Till date, some of these roads  are still model of standard. In addition,  they built world class hospitals, our  doctors weren’t leaving the country  in mass exodus as evident  now. More worrisome is the fact that, as you are reading this now, doctors are even on strike.

“Moreso, they established Federal /State  universities, built qualitative  public  primary and secondary schools, where our political  leaders who are mismanageing  our resources  now even attended, including  myself. However, our leaders under democracy  have failed to maintain our refineries  or build new ones. They have not upgraded our educational  system, or built such that their children could attend. They have only succeeded in spreading  poverty, unemployment and massive braindrain , to the extent that democracy, which ought to be a blessing  to us, have turned out to be like a curse and mockery.

“The path of reform starts from one good leader,  Tinubu should listen to the cries of  Nigerians, he should not be deceived by those  around  him that all is well, because  all is not well at the moment.You have a chance  to be judged seperately from other leaders, if you  strive to make a postive difference, as we patiently wait for the deeds that will either honour  you amongst  men or be judged as one of those  who failed in our democratic journey. May God grant you wisdom to do what’s right before man and God.”

