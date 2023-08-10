Niger Coup: ECOWAS may opt for diplomatic negotiations as 7-day ultimatum fails

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, on Thursday said that the seven-day ultimatum issued to the military junta in the Republic of Niger to reinstate the sacked President, Mohammad Bazoum has not yielded the desired results.

This is as indications showed that the regional body may opt for dialogue and diplomatic negotiations in a bid to restore democracy in Republic of Niger.

Speaking in his opening remarks at the extraordinary Summit going on at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, President Tinubu said that all the relevant parties including the coup leaders will be involved in a bid to have an amicable resolution in the Niger crisis.

He said, “In reaffirming our relentless commitment to democracy, human rights, and the well-being of the people of Niger, it is crucial that we prioritize diplomatic negotiations and dialogue as the bedrock of our approach.

“We must engage all parties involved, including the coup leaders, in earnest discussions to convince them to relinquish power and reinstate President Bazoum. It is our duty to exhaust all avenues of engagement to ensure a swift return to constitutional governance in Niger.

“More specifically, as leaders of our respective nations, we must recognize that the political crisis in Niger not only poses a threat to the stability of the nation but also has far-reaching implications for the entire West African region.

“By remaining steadfast in our adherence to the principles of democracy, good governance, and the rule of law, we can restore peace, stability, and prosperity in the Republic of Niger, thereby fostering an environment conducive to growth and development for all.

The ECOWAS Chairman recalled that the military junta was told in the previous meeting to reinstate the democratically elected President but the directive was yet to be complied with.

“As you may recall, we called on the junta to rescind its decision of toppling a legitimate government. We proceeded to impose sanctions with the hope that this resolute measure would serve as a catalyst for the restoration of the constitutional order in Niger.

“Regrettably, the seven-day ultimatum we issued during the first Summit has not yielded the desired outcome. We have also made diligent efforts through the deployment of various ECOWAS mediation teams, to engage the military junta for a peaceful resolution of the political situation.”