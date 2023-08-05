Niger Coup: ECOWAS, FG seek support of int’l community to restore democracy

The Federal Government and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have called for support from the international community to restore democratic rule in Niger Republic.

Amb. Ibrahim Lamuwa, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said this while briefing the diplomatic corps on the political situation in Niger Republic on Friday in Abuja.

Lamuwa said the FG and ECOWAS commended the International community for condemning Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani-led coup that outsted Niger’s democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum from office on July 26.

This is also as they expressed concerns over the safety of Bazoum who is reportedly held by the military junta in detention.

“The authority welcomes the immediate condemnation, by the international community, of the coup in Niger and sees this as a huge testimony to the preference for democracy and constitutional rule, vis-a-vis any other form of governance.

“Consequently, Nigeria and indeed, ECOWAS, call upon the international community to remain resolute on this stance and to continue to show solidarity to ECOWAS in affirming the superiority of democratic and constitutional rule over dictatorship.

“No doubt, the developments in Niger, like Burkina Faso, Mali and Guinea, have raised serious concerns about regional stability and democratic principles in the region.

“There is concern that the success of the coup in Niger would significantly dampen ECOWAS’s reputation, especially if the country joins the ranks of others that are governed by unconstitutional leaders, such as Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Mali. “The ECOWAS authority aims to ensure that the life of President Bazoum, his family members and other political leaders detained alongside him are preserved and their constitutional rights protected.

“The region holds that President Bazoum remains the legitimate President and Head of State of the Republic of Niger, recognised and supported by ECOWAS, the AU and the international community and therefore rejects any form of resignation that may purportedly come from him, perhaps under duress.” Lamuwa stated.