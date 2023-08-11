Niger Coup: Don’t escalate the situation, stop unnecessary threats – Northern Coalition

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Coalition of Northern Groups(CNG) has expressed its stand on the fallout of the expiration of ECOWAS ultimatum to Niger and the second extraordinary ECOWAS Summit held in Abuja, calling on the authorities concerned not to escalate the situation through unnecessary threats.

This was contained in statement signed by the CNG’s spokesman, Suleiman Abdul-Azeez, issued on Friday.

“The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) having watched events unfolding since the seven-day ultimatum handed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for the military leaders in Niger Republic to restore democratic order in the country.”

“CNG notes especially the rigid positions assumed by both ECOWAS and the military leaders in Niger which left very little space for honest discussions towards peaceful resolution of what is ordinarily an African affair that can be solved the African way.

For one, the hasty closure of boarders and trade routes by neighbouring countries, the cutting off of electricity supply by Nigeria and the slapping of a regime of economic sanctions were not in the best interest of peace.”

“On their part, the coup leaders in Niger have stubbornly foreclosed every window of opportunity for discussions by rejecting all overtures including the refusal to allow diplomatic emissaries from the United Nations, the African Union and the ECOWAS to initiate negotiations.”

“CNG notes also that the military junta in Niger have encouraged or overlooked the offensive manner their citizens have engaged in the public insult to the collective sensibilities of Nigerians and Nigeria as a country, by desecrating the Nigerian national flag.”

“We note also the incitement to war by the regimes in Mali and Burkina Faso as well as the direct and indirect inflammation of the situation by certain foreign interests on the West and East that only complicate matters the more.”

“CNG notes as well, the contradictory ambiguity between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government’s soothing remarks that prioritized diplomatic negotiations, and dialogue over war, and parts of the ECOWAS communique that tends to suggest an order for the deployment of a standing military force against Niger.”

“Our stand: In the light of the foregone observations, the CNG hereby hereby declares the following stand:To emphatically repudiate any form of preference for military action against Niger or any other West African or African nation by any regional or international community/institution.”

“To demand both the military authorities in Niger and the ECOWAS to open and allow all doors for discussions devoid of any hidden agenda or unnecessary preconditions for genuine dialogue.

To call on the leaders of the coup in Niger Republic to discard their rigid stance and unhelpful show of bravado and embrace all diplomatic overtures in order to reach a peaceful and bloodless resolution of the matter, keeping in mind that threats and conflicts have very little or no utility value.”

“To condemn with all our might the burning in Niger of Nigerian national flag which is our symbol of nationhood and demand the military junta to order it to stop forwith.

To declare the discrediting of our President and leaders not only immoral and illegal, but also abhorrent to Nigeria’s collective sensibilities and ordinary decency and therefore unacceptable.To demand from the military leaders in Niger action against the continues burning of Nigerian flag and to warn that they stand to lose the ample public sympathy freely given to them by the vast majority of Nigerians.”

“To call on the Federal Government of Nigeria to reconsider its stand on the closure of boarders with Niger and the seizure of electricity supply. To warn against unnecessary escalation of the situation by the unsolicited intervention of the international community and other dubious foreign interests.”

“It is imperative that they understand that bilateral relationships are guided by the principles of sovereignty, promotion of peace and the standards that guide legitimate interference. Hence, their intervention, exclamations and actions in th affairs of the continent should not be drawn to discountenance the effort of African to protect its citizens and to impose law and order.”

“It is important to call the attention of the entire international community/organisations to weigh the impact and consequence of a destabilized West African subregion which will certainly threaten the peace and security of the entire Africa. Any breakdown of law and order will only compound the security and humanitarian situations in the region, especially in Mali, Libya etc. This will further worsen the continent, disrupt international cohesion, compound the despondent cases of human trafficking, migration and other challenges the continent and the world are now facing.”

“The CNG wishes to make a special appeal to political, religious, traditional and cultural leaders across the West African subregion to urgently intervene by impressing the need for a window for serious negotiations to be provided.These leaders should identify a neutral location within Africa at which to hold such honest discussions to finally bring a bloodless enduring end to this impasse.”