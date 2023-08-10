Niger Coup: Adopt option of diplomacy not military, Afenifere tells ECOWAS

—-Condemns coup in Niger

—- Says Nigeria can ill-afford price of war in Niger

— Armed conflict in Niger will have harmful effects on Nigeria

–— Condemns appointment of 48 ministers by Tinubu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Pan Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, has called on the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) , to adopt the option of diplomacy in dealing with the issue in the Republic of Niger, rather than by military option.

This was contained in a communiqué issued and signed by its national leader and Secretary, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and Chief Olusola Ebiseni, after the groups monthly meeting, held at lsanya Ogbo, in Ogun state.

The group however, reiterated its abhorrence to any undemocratic access to power either through the barrels of the gun or electoral brigandage.

According to the communique “We hold it as evidently true that military coup and any form of subversion of the constitution and the electoral process as a means of access to power are equal and mutually antithetical to democracy.

“Afenifere condemned unreservedly, the currently military takeover of the Government of the Republic of Niger and declared that there is no justifiable reason for such an undemocratic act.

“That in the same manner in which the removal of oil subsidy was announced and currently plunged the nation into a myriad of socioeconomic problems, the cavalier and hasty decision by the ECOWAS to intervene in the internal affairs of Niger not excluding the possibility of the military option, has further submerged Nigeria in needless crises affecting the socio-economic fabric of the nation.

“Afenifere believes that Nigeria cannot afford stand aloof on matters affecting the stability and peace of the West African sub-region, nay Africa, it owes overriding duty to the national interests of Nigeria and her citizens.

“That Nigeria and Niger are not only culturally interrelated but also socioeconomically interdependent. Thus any armed conflict in Niger will have harmful effects on Nigeria.

“Nigeria can ill-afford the price of war in Niger with costs in money, materials and men and collateral damage to the ancient and sustained relationships between our countries.

“Without much ado, Afenifere calls on the ECOWAS to adopt the option of diplomacy in dealing with the issue in the Republic of Niger.

“Afenifere strongly urged the Nigerien military to see the illegality and futility of usurping the sovereignty of the people of Niger to democratically decide who rules them and immediately return to the path of constitutionality which restricts their duty to the defence of the territorial integrity of the Nigerien state.

On the appointment of 48 Ministers by President Bola Tinubu, Afenifere, said that it was ” most unconscionable that a government pleading for understanding and sacrifices from the people, aftermath of a sudden and harsh removal of petrol subsidy and other cowboy economic policies, would present such unprecedented humongous list of 48 ministers and other such appointments for political appeasement in search of legitimacy.

“Afenifere noted that it is most bizarre that the overwhelming majority of Nigerians whose daily preoccupation is how to eke a living and sometimes lay their heads wherever their tired limbs are bended are subjected to the spectacle of opulence and irresponsibility by their political leaders.

The group added that ” it is painful that Nigerians are saddled with a parliament that is powerless in the face of this executive rascality the likes that makes the hapless people see no difference and jump on the streets singing praises of unconstitutional power adventurers.

” This interim period in the political life of the country has further abysmally exposed the pretences and hypocrisy of those who have often paid lip service to progressive inclinations as rapacious power mongers without a thought for the people.

The communique said that ” the current comedy of errors in the governance of Nigeria is unprecedented and calls for so much concerns of all compatriots that silence may be inadvertently interpreted as complicity, which is not in the character of Afenifere.