Niger coup: Adebayo urges military to return to barracks

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo has thrown his weight behind the call for the military junta in the neighbouring Republic of Niger to respect the country’s constitution by restoring the democratic election government of Mohamed Bazoum and return to the barracks.

He commended the efforts of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to restore power to the ousted Bazoum, saying the regional body was on the side of history.

Adebayo, who made the call through his verified Twitter handle @Pres_Adebayo, maintained that they cannot rule the people when they were not democratically elected.

He also stressed that they would be granted amnesty when and if they hand over to Bazoum and return to the barracks.

He also noted that replacing Western imperialism with that of the East was not the solution but African nationalism, which he said must be democratic.

He said: “I call on the junta in Niger to surrender now and return to the barracks under amnesty.

“You cannot rule unelected by Nigériens. @ecowas_cedeao is on the good side of history.

“Imperialism of the East is no remedy for imperialism of the West. African nationalism must be democratic.”