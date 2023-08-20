Niger: Avoid war by all means, Ex-Reps member urges ECOWAS

By Luminous Jannamike

Former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Robinson Uwak, has passionately called for the suspension of the planned military intervention in Niger Republic by member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), including President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria.

This call came as a response to the readiness expressed by ECOWAS troops at a meeting in Accra, Ghana, to join the standby force set up to invade Niger over the country’s refusal to reverse the coup that removed President Mohamed Bazoum from office.

In a statement on Sunday, Uwak highlighted the need to continue diplomatic discussions with the junta led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani, emphasizing the importance of agreeing on timelines for the return to democratic governance.

“Let Mr President suspend any talk of military action and sustain the dialogue option as this would yield long term benefits for regional peace and stability within the ECOWAS sub-region,” he urged.

Furthermore, Uwak warned of the potential consequences of a military conflict with Niger.

He stated, “The President should take a deep look at the impact of any war with our neighbouring country, the post-traumatic disorders, the severance of cross-border filial relations, the destruction and the injuries may probably not heal. Let us avoid this war by all means.”

The former representative also hailed General Abdulsalami Abubakar, the former Head of State and the chairman of the National Peace Committee, for his willingness to engage with Niger’s military rulers and to seek dialogue, even after being turned away during his initial visit.

Uwak finally called for peace in not just Nigeria, but the entire West African sub-region, pointing out that Nigeria, currently dealing with its own domestic security challenges, cannot afford another international military conflict so close to its borders.