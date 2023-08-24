Niger ambush, MI 171 crash: We’ll always stand by you, CAS assures families of deceased

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, on Tuesday, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, commiserated with the families of the deceased crew members of the ill-fated MI-171E helicopter that crashed in Niger State in August 14, 2023.

While condoling with the families, Air Marshal Abubakar said the loss was a major setback for the NAF, adding that it would take the service some time to get over.

A statement by the Director, NAF Public Relations and Information stated that the CAS assured the families that the NAF would never abandon them but would always stand by them till the end.

The CAS said: “The NAF will always stand with you and support you till the end. He also assured them that their sacrifices would not be in vain as the NAF family as well as all Nigerians would forever remember them for giving their lives for the survival of the nation.

“Abubakar also used the opportunity of the visit to interact with the officers and personnel of the unit.”

During the interactive session, the CAS expressed his condolence to the unit and appreciated them for their commitment and efforts in the ongoing joint military operations in Niger Delta.

He also assured that the sacrifices of the fallen heroes would not be in vain and that the Nigerian Air Force would do everything possible to forestall such occurrences in the future.