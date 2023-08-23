NIFST urges more micronutrients consumption

By Steve Oko

The Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology (NIFST), has taken the campaign for the consumption of more micronutrients and less of carbohydrates to Abia rural women.

This, according to the Science and Technical Committee of the body, is aimed at enhancing the body immunity of rural dwellers against diseases.

NIFST noted that the sensitisation had become more imperative in view of the biting economic hardship which has made savings for medicare difficult.

Speaking at a workshop for female farmers at Ahuwa Oboro in Ikwuano Local Government Area, Professor Nneoma Obasi of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, MOUAU, explained that woman were targeted for the training “because they are mostly involved in determining the family nutrition through menu selection.”

Professor Obasi encouraged families to take foods high in vitamins and minerals in order to avoid micronutrients malnourishment.

” Micronutrients are vitamins and minerals needed by the body in very small amounts, but their impact on the body’s health is very essential as their deficiencies will result to critical and complicated health issues and even death if not managed.

Participants in the training were taught how to process food items rich in minerals to maximize the nutrients in them.

They were also taught the symptoms of lack of vitamins and minerals.

The participants were encouraged to make it a habit to consume more fruits and vegetables “and if possible use them as meals”.

They were further encouraged to have home gardens and plant fruits so as to spend less on fruits and vegetables if they had theirs to harvest.

The participants commended NIFST for the gesture and requested that the training be made a routine.