Niboro congratulates Omo-Agege at 60

Former Presidential Spokesman and member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council, Olorogun Ima Niboro, has sent hearty congratulations to former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege on the occasion of the celebration of his 60th birthday.

In a goodwill message personally signed by him, the media personality, who was also the Director of Communications and Media Strategy of the Delta State APC Governorship Campaign Council, noted that attaining the diamond age is a milestone that marks the completion of half of a lifetime, ushering the celebrant into the class of senior citizens.

He said as a Christian, the number 60 has great significance in the role played by key historical figures in the Bible and hoped that as Senator Omo-Agege turns the new age, he would become great pillar of wisdom with a rich bank of experience, guiding the political torch of the democratic journey of Delta State and Nigeria at large.

While asking God for many happy returns, Niboro urged Senator Omo-Agege to remain focused and steadfast in his desire to give hope to the hopeless and strength to the weak through the instrument of good governance in Delta State and Nigeria.