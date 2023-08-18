NHRC calls for investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct at Unical’s Faculty of Law

National Commissioner Human Rights Commission and The Special Rapporteur on The Right to Education in Nigeria, Sir Agabaidu Jideani has called for a thorough investigation into the allegation of sexual assault levelled against the Dean Faculty of Law – University of Calabar

Sir Agabaidu Jideani stated that a University Undergraduate is a precious asset to the nation and any violation of the rights of such precious assets is injurious to the Nation.

He described the University system as a platform for the promotion of the rights to education and enlightenment and should not be found to have become an engine for sexual violence.

The National Commissioner and Special Rapporteur on the right to Education in Nigeria called for the protection of the alleged victims and the provision of access to appropriate counselling for the young ladies.

Sir Agabaidu Jideani also requested the establishment of an institution-wide whistleblowing system to enable students to report incidents confidentially and anonymously as well as a proactive approach to dealing with reported incidents by the University authorities.