NGX market capitalization rises by N422bn in 3 days

By Peter Egwuatu

The Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX, has sustained bullish trend yesterday as investors gained N422 billion from the three days trading with market capitalisation surging to N35.844 trillion from N35.422 trillion closed last week Friday.

In similar manner, another stock market gauge, NSE All Share Index, ASI surged by 1.2 % to close at 65,492.92 points from 64,721.09 points it closed on Friday.

Analysis of trading yesterday, showed that the market traded marginally higher as buying interest in Transcorp led to its rise by 9.0% and Dangote Sugar 7.0 to trigger a one base points expansion in the All-Share Index to 65,492.92 points.

Accordingly, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns stood at 1.8% and 27.8% respectively.

The total volume traded declined by 1.8% to 348.32 million units, valued at N4.05 billion, and exchanged in 6,237 deals. Transcorp was the most traded stock by volume and value at 144.71 million units and N682.61 million, respectively.

Analysing by sectors, showed the Consumer Goods Index rising by 0.4% and Insurance Index 0.4% while the Oil & Gas Index declined 1.7% and Banking Index 0.7%. On the other hand, the Industrial Goods Index closed flat.

Twenty two companies lost relative to 26 gainers with Conoil leading the cream of losses by 10.0% and DAAR Communications 9.4% while ABC Transport led gainers with 9.6% and Thomas Wyatt 9.3 %.