NGO makes case for community-based approach as solution to herders/farmers conflicts in Nigeria

By Adeola Badru

The consultant to Germany-based non- governmental organisation and financier of the Justice Peace and Development Commission JDPC in Nigeria, JDPC, Misereo, Umar Hasan has declared that a community-based approach remains the best method towards ending herder-farmer disputes in the country.

Hasan, while addressing newsmen at the grand finale of a three-day workshop he facilitated for members of the organisation, media professionals and other stakeholders in Ibadan yesterday, said the approach had helped in reducing conflicts between the duo rather than the use of force.

The workshop which was aimed at capacity building of personnel of the JDPC and stakeholders on conflict management held at the U.I Ventures comprises members of the JDPC from Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Kwara and Benue States media professionals as well as representatives of Misereor.

He observed that though Herders-Farmers clashes still persist in states like plateau, Benue,and some other areas where the JDPC have intervened using the approach had yeilding positive results.

“So far so good, on all the areas Misereor is operating and visiting, community engagement is the best, not using the military , police or any other security personnel, we only bring in security personnel when the issue has gone out of hand.”

“One basic thing is that because of the community based approach they have taken, dialogue between farmers and herders and other stakeholders like traditional rulers, government officials, and even the media, there have been a lot of improvement in terms of herders, farmers relationship in areas such as Benue as against what we use to have before.”

“in the South West, although the conflict is very much there, we have not recorded casualties like in the North Central part of Nigeria.”

“This six JDPC brought together are not the only ones being funded by Misereor, they are also funding many other state diocese. They have started with this region except for the fact that they also brought Makurdi to south west because of experience they have had so far.”

He decried the response of government towards assisting the organization’s efforts in nipping the ugly trend in the bud saying that such support may not necessarily be financial, but by responding through their mandates.”

The Head of Misereor Dialogue Partnership Services DPS, Nigeria, Julia Krojer, said dialogue remains the best form of conflict resolution among farmers and herders in the country.